3-MIN READ

Mark Zuckerberg Got Schooled for Slamming Twitter as They Fact-checked Donald Trump

File image of Mark Zuckerberg.

File image of Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg has questioned Twitter's move on fact-checking Donald Trump's tweets.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, wants you to know that the privately-owned digital platforms need not act as the "arbiter of truth" but people aren't buying it.

On Tuesday, microblogging site Twitter slapped a fact-check label on US President Donald Trump's tweets about mail-in ballots. The move was welcomed by many who believed the user accounts got away with many such misleading opinions spread by public figures without any accountability or intervention by Twitter.

Trump, who was on the receiving end, did not like it one bit and warned the social media platforms that the government would "strongly regulate" them or "close them down" for allegedly silencing conservative voices.


People watched Trump's meltdown, expressed their thoughts over Twitter's historic fact-check move and the world moved on.

But then arrived the chief of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking to Fox News, Zuckerberg slammed rival company Twitter. "I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," he said. "Private companies probably shouldn't be, especially these platform companies, shouldn't be in the position of doing that."

Zuckerberg also added that the Trump or government's warning to closely monitoring, censoring the platform wasn't the "right reflex". Social media users, who aren't very fond of Zuckerberg, and his strange mannerisms in general, found a new reason to school the Facebook chief.









This, however, isn't the first time Zuckerberg has faced the wrath of the Internet. Last year around the same time, the CEO "joked" about Facebook's privacy issues at the company's annual F8 developer conference.

This came in the wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal - the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users and company's admission of storing millions of its users' passwords in plain text and "readable" format for years. Unsurprisingly, his "joke" fell flat on its face and the Facebook chief was at the mercy of online critics, who couldn't help but cringe at his attempt.

Here are the two tweets by Trump that were flagged by Twitter in case you're curious:


