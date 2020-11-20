Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey's Contrasting Looks for US Congress Hearing Prompt Memes

After the 2016 US Presidential elections, the role of social media in influencing voters was reported. Hence, this year the social media companies took a few steps to curb misinformation about political candidates that might affect the presidential election results.

Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared in front of the US Congress for a virtual hearing on how the social media companies moderate content, especially the ones that concern politicians.

However more than the topic of discussion, netizens found the contrasting looks of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg amusing.

While Zuckerberg was in his typical clean-shaven look wearing a suit with short hair, Dorsey sported a long beard and a nose piercing. The vast contrast prompted people to make memes about it.

Tom's Guide editor Philip Michaels wrote, "This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness".

This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness. pic.twitter.com/7Mbvmyk19l — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) November 18, 2020

Author Andrew Ervin commented, "This looks like one of those Spanish art restorations".

User Zak Kukoff wrote, "Why does this look like the beginning of a buddy cop movie where a man stranded on an island teams up with a wax sculpture to solve crimes".

Why does this look like the beginning of a buddy cop movie where a man stranded on an island teams up with a wax sculpture to solve crimes pic.twitter.com/gpBDrCN67V — Zak Kukoff (@zck) November 18, 2020

The image also inspired some to spin out their own folk tale, as writer Josh Hall did, "For 15 years the doll maker had lived alone in the shack on the hill. The townspeople had long thought him dead, or else driven mad by the accident. Then one morning, in front of the church, they find a porcelain figure. The sun glistens from its obsidian eyes. And so it begins".

Might do a podcast of this actually — Josh Hall (@JoshAJHall) November 18, 2020

Jack's look also reminded some people of Russian mystic man close to Tsar Nicholas II, Grigori Rasputin. As one user wrote that Jack Dorsey looks like Grigori Rasputin who is tasked with curing Zuckerberg's hemophilia.

Jack Dorsey looks like Grigori Rasputin who is tasked with curing Zuckerberg's hemophilia. https://t.co/4otH9LA4Ak — J. Kenji López-Main (@GKBesterfriend) November 18, 2020

The lack of facial hair on Zuckerberg also prompted some netizens to suggest Dorsey to donate some of his hair to the Facebook founder.

One user tweeted if Dorsey could shave off some of his beard and donate it to Zuckerberg. He further said that Zuckerberg needs eyebrows stat because he looks like the Texas bull worm from Spongebob without them.

Can Jack Dorsey shave off some of his beard and donate it to Mark Zuckerberg. This man needs eyebrows stat because he looks like the Texas bull worm from Spongebob without em. pic.twitter.com/QpgS2gNzT2 — illumi-nate (@IamGaud) November 18, 2020

The two CEOs were summoned by the Senate Judiciary Committee after a New York Post story, published on October 14 about Democrat president-elect Joe Biden's son, which contained dubious claims that Hunter Biden was working with Ukrainian officials. Twitter and Facebook's handling of the article angered the Republicans' ongoing theory that the tech industry discriminates against conservative content on their platforms.