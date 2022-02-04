CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mark Zuckerberg Lost $29 Billion after Meta Shares Fell Over 25% and Twitter Had a 'Guilty Laugh'
Mark Zuckerberg Lost $29 Billion after Meta Shares Fell Over 25% and Twitter Had a 'Guilty Laugh'

Mark Zuckerberg faced a huge financial loss after Meta's shares plummted 25%. (File image)

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth was down by $29 billion as Meta shares plummeted 26% after Facebook reported a decline in daily users for the first time in 18 years.

Buzz Staff

Mark Zuckerberg, Internet’s go-to punching bag (for valid reasons), has found himself in the social media storm yet again and this time it’s over Facebook (now Meta) reporting a drop in daily users globally to 1.929 billion from 1.930 billion. The news had a snowball effect as freakishly enough, Meta Platforms Inc’s shares plunged more than 20 per cent late on Wednesday. The after-hours slump in Meta shares vaporized $200 billion of its market value, while peers Twitter Inc, Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc lost another $15 billion in value. While Zuckerberg’s net worth was reportedly down by $29 billion.

Folks on the Internet, well in tune with every single development, had a sadistic laugh at the expense of Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, Meta’s rebrand comes at a time of increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over allegations of anticompetitive conduct and over the impacts of how it handles harmful or misleading content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

(With agency inputs)

Buzz Staff

February 04, 2022