Mark Zuckerberg Lost $29 Billion after Meta Shares Fell Over 25% and Twitter Had a 'Guilty Laugh'

Mark Zuckerberg, Internet’s go-to punching bag (for valid reasons), has found himself in the social media storm yet again and this time it’s over Facebook (now Meta) reporting a drop in daily users globally to 1.929 billion from 1.930 billion. The news had a snowball effect as freakishly enough, Meta Platforms Inc’s shares plunged more than 20 per cent late on Wednesday. The after-hours slump in Meta shares vaporized $200 billion of its market value, while peers Twitter Inc, Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc lost another $15 billion in value. While Zuckerberg’s net worth was reportedly down by $29 billion.

Folks on the Internet, well in tune with every single development, had a sadistic laugh at the expense of Mark Zuckerberg.

It's a good day when Mark Zuckerberg loses money— Matthew H (@MattH_4America) February 4, 2022

Should I feel guilty for laughing my ass off at Mark Zuckerberg’s humiliating financial loss today?— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 4, 2022

Roses are redStormclouds are grayMark Zuckerberg just lost$31 billion todayhttps://t.co/zLsR1JULdn— Extremily Gorcenski (@EmilyGorcenski) February 4, 2022

Zuckerberg on his way to the metaverse after FB's stock is down 18% pic.twitter.com/9qkD98T36D— Blockworks (@Blockworks_) February 2, 2022

Zuckerberg “Facebook didn’t lose any value. We just purchased a very large shipment of sun screen.” pic.twitter.com/gTaF5pGFGI— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 4, 2022

Wonderful News…Mark Zuckerberg Loses Billions as Facebook Suffers Its First Ever Downturn in Users — The Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ Muff Connoisseur (@MuffConnoisseur) February 4, 2022

There is a certain joy that is palpable because Zuckerberg lost a skillion dollars today.— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 4, 2022

Facebook is absolutely crumbling right now.Zuckerberg is running that company into the ground. — Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) February 3, 2022

mark zuckerberg in the metaverse after seeing the $FB price pic.twitter.com/9D9CgHrXqO— theweeknd.eth (@LilMoonLambo) February 3, 2022

Breaking 🚨 Facebook down on news of Mark Zuckerberg in fact being a lizard — Trey’s Trades (@TradesTrey) February 2, 2022

I hear that in the metaverse, Zuckerberg has FB up 25% today— Matt Caruso, CFA, CMT (@Trader_mcaruso) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Meta’s rebrand comes at a time of increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over allegations of anticompetitive conduct and over the impacts of how it handles harmful or misleading content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

(With agency inputs)

