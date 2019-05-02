Take the pledge to vote

Mark Zuckerberg Made a Joke About Facebook's Privacy Issue But No One is Laughing

Facebook hasn't had the best reputation of keeping its users' data safe and when the chief Mark Zuckerberg made a joke about how his company has had several slips with customer security in the past.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Image credit: @alfredwkng / @sandia_mesa_mlh | Twitter.
“The future is private.”

Let's face it, Facebook hasn't had the best reputation of keeping its users' data safe and when the chief Mark Zuckerberg made a joke about how his company has had several slips with customer security in the past, people in attendance responded with a deafening silence.

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal - the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users, when the Internet was convinced Zucc wasn't a human during his testament - and Facebook's recent admission of storing millions of its users' passwords in plain text and "readable" format for years - it only made sense for the CEO of the company to say all the things that investors and users want to hear and help build user confidence during Facebook's annual F8 developer conference.

But it didn't happen.

Zucc, sticking to his strange mannerisms, felt joking about Facebook's privacy issues at the conference would be the best way to address the elephant in the room.

Unsurprisingly, his "joke" fell flat on its face and the Facebook chief was at the mercy of online critics, who couldn't help but cringe at his attempt.

"I know that we don't exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly, but I'm committed to doing this well and we plan to do this in the way that we've developed WhatsApp," Zuckerberg told attendees.




Face was met with book.




























Twitter users then proceeded with memeing at the expense of Zuckerberg.













To his and the company's credit, Facebook is focussed on privacy, end to end encryption in chats, additional features to Facebook Groups which enhance user anonymity and so on.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

