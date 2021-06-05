Mark Zuckerberg 'Patiently' Teaching 3-Year-old Daughter Coding is Why He's Facebook CEO

Parenting in this lockdown can turn difficult. With all family members locked inside the same space for days and weeks, looking after your child and teaching them new skills can get quite tiring. As the world turns all-digital, kids cannot be kept away from computers and screen, and need to ace the tech skills too quick. However, some tricks here and there, especially from a tech giant wouldn’t be a bad idea for parents trying to teach their kids coding!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared an image of his kid learning to code and while replying to his own post, he shared his feelings when his daughter is typing. ‘He almost loses it,’ as mentioned by Zuckerberg in the post.

“Kano is pretty awesome for teaching kids to code," he said. Replying to his own post, he further said, “Also, I just want to say that teaching a kid to type is one of the greatest tests of patience I have ever experienced. August types at literally 1-2wpm. And when she gets a few letters into a word and then makes a mistake and accidentally presses delete three times instead of once and then has to retype the whole word, I feel like I’m just going to lose it."

He further mentioned, “And yeah, that’s a sticker of Elsa on my laptop."

Since being shared, the post went viral garnering lots of likes and comments. Zuckerberg also took to few comments and engaged in small conversations with parents.

In another event, a group of Democratic US lawmakers has urged Facebook to drop plans for a version of photo-sharing app Instagram for children younger than 13, saying the social media company had failed to “make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online." Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan said Facebook had not addressed their concerns. Facebook told the lawmakers in an April 26 letter made public on Tuesday that it does not have a set timeline for the version, but expects development will “take many months."

“Facebook has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “When it comes to putting people before profits, Facebook has forfeited the benefit of the doubt, and we strongly urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for kids." Last week, a group of 40 state attorneys general also urged Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon those plans. A Facebook spokesman said Tuesday “as every parent knows, kids are already online. We want to improve this situation by delivering experiences that give parents visibility and control over what their kids are doing."

