Mark Zuckerberg Tries Out Gloves That Lets You Feel Objects in the Metaverse

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a VR headset and a glove that promise to pave the way for the new VR-powered metaverse. Zuckerberg posted a video on Tuesday that shows him trying out a “haptic glove” which helps to feel the objects which are in virtual reality. The video features Zuckerberg playing roll dice virtually, play Jenga and Chess, shake hands and fist-bump. “To enable this experience and bring touch to the metaverse, the team is developing haptic gloves: comfortable and customizable gloves that can reproduce a range of sensations in virtual worlds, including texture, pressure and vibration,” said a release from Meta.

Here is the video:

The glove has hundreds of tiny motors designed to deliver a simulated sensation of touch. In addition, the glove also helps to lock the hand in a certain position so that it can simulate activities like holding a ball in the virtual world.

According to Meta, the glove will track the wearer’s hands to check whether he/she is in virtual reality and how they can feel the beauty of the virtual world. Then the gloves will give a sensation like pressure, texture, and vibration to recreate the object that the person visualizes through the virtual reality.

The company behind the glove is Reality Labs which has been working for seven years to make a glove. According to Verge, the glove helps the users feel the object in the metaverse. In addition, the haptic glove is also designed as a virtual reality controller

“A haptic glove can even convince the wearer’s perceptual system that it’s feeling an object’s weight, by gently pulling on the skin of the wearer’s fingers with the actuators to mimic the tug of gravity on a held object. But it all has to be timed exactly right,” says Meta’s Reality Labs.

Meta’s official Facebook page also uploaded a video which shows haptic gloves in action where a person virtually throws and catches a ball and joins another person in the world of virtual reality.

However, Meta hasn’t announced any plans to release the gloves to both VR and AR users.

