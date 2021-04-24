Mark Zuckerberg's Father Had the Most 'Dad' Reply to His Status About Skipping Meals

Most of us are guilty of skipping meals while we are overburdened with work or engaged in an exciting project. Like us regular people, even Facebook CEO has to deal with such issues.CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the social media platform on Friday to talk about how he forgets to eat his meals while working on an exciting project due to which he feels he has lost over 10 pounds in the last month. This confession came as a surprise to many and millions of his followers reacted and posted hilarious replies to this post. However, his father Edward Zuckerberg’s comment and the leading conversation between the father and son have won hearts.

Worried about his son’s diet and eating patterns, Edward asked him, “Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?” Following this comment, the Facebook CEO had a hilarious banter with his father which went viral.

This post was liked by more than 6 lakh Facebook users and over 2 lakh commented on it. Below is the link to the post and the heart-warming conversation between the Facebook founder and his father:

Netizens also took to the comments section saying that the post was very relatable as their parents also do the same things. One such user commented that no matter how old a person becomes or where they reach in their life, parents always treat them like children.

Although many found the post relatable, nutritionists do not recommend skipping meals since it leads to many serious health issues later in lives. It is also important to have meals at the right time to avoid bingeing at odd hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Facebook founder had announced earlier this week that his company was planning to launch several audio products like Clubhouse-style live audio rooms. The company is also devising a way for users to find and play podcasts.

