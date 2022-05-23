Mark Zuckerberg's Plane is Now Being Tracked by Guy Who Stalks Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, who came to be known as the guy who tracks Elon Musk’s plane, has claimed that he is tracking Mark Zuckerberg’s plane too. His has created a Twitter bot, @ZuccJet, to track the private plane of the Facebook founder. Earlier, he had set up @elonjet to track Musk’s plane. Sweeney, a 19-year-old who studies at University of Central Florida, had tweeted last month that the jet he had started tracking originally was not Zuckerberg’s anymore. However, he has now identified the new plane being used by the tech billionaire, Sweeney claimed.

“Well jackpot @ZuccJet should be completely accurate now. We’ve found Mark Zuckerberg’s jet N68885. Numerous trips point it being his.”

Well jackpot @ZuccJet should be completely accurate now. We’ve found Mark Zuckerberg’s jet N68885. Numerous trips point it being his. pic.twitter.com/ycxsXoddqT — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) May 18, 2022

In February this year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reportedly blocked Jack Sweeney on Twitter, who created a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s Gulfstream private jet and posts real-time updates of its location from publicly available data. According to The Guardian, while Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the bot @ElonJet, Sweeney asked for $50,000. Musk declined to pay and has now blocked Sweeney on the micro-blogging site. The billionaire reached out to the 19-year-old last November to express concern about the bot. Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tweeting about his jets. However, Sweeney turned down Musk’s offer and instead demanded $50,000, saying that the amount would cover his college fees and also help him buy a Tesla car.

The negotiation between Musk and Sweeney reportedly happened over several direct messages on Twitter.

On January 26, Sweeney said he would prefer an internship over payment in exchange for deleting the account. “I understand your view, but I hope that you would see my interest because I have been developing this since I was only in high school,” Sweeney told Musk. Sweeney told Bloomberg about his plans to earn money by tracking other billionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. He is planning to start a business called “Ground Control”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.