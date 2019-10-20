Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Photo of Spooked Marmot Fighting a Fox Before Being Eaten Wins Award and Twitter

The well-timed photograph, captured by Chinese photographer Yongqing Bao, has been awarded the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year title.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Photo of Spooked Marmot Fighting a Fox Before Being Eaten Wins Award and Twitter
Image credit: Twitter/@NHM_London

A scared marmot reacting to an attacking fox has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The timely photograph, captured by Chinese photographer Yongqing Bao, has been awarded the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year title. The prestigious award is given out every year by the Natural History Museum, London.

While many amazing and scintillating images were shortlisted for this year's award, the winning entry by Bao has managed to tickle social media's funny bone.

In the image, the marmot stands frozen, human-like, with its mouth hanging slack as a Tibetan fox charges at it.

The image spawned hilarious reactions on social media. Many wondered the fate of the poor marmot right after the photo was clicked.

The photographer, Bao, has to stake out a medow in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China for the p erfect shot. Unfortunately, though the image looked hilarious and almost slap-stick, the moments captured was deadly. In the end, the rodent did not make it.

"That's nature,' Bao was quoted by BBC as saying after winning the award.

