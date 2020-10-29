Married 10 Times, US Woman is Determined to Keep Tying the Knot till She Finds 'Mr Right'

How far would you go to find your Mr Right? The perfect guy/boyfriend/husband can take a long time to find but that does not trouble US based Cassey, who has been married 10 times and is yet on her quest to find her perfect guy.

Cassey's longest marriage lasted for eight years and her shortest was for six months. A businesswoman by profession, 56-year-old Cassey recently appeared on the American talk show Dr Phil where she spoke how she might be ending her relationship with her husband number 10. She sought advice from Dr. Phil on relationships because for some reason her marriages don't seem to stick.

The 56-year-old says she’s married all types of men – from a rocker to a preacher, to her high school sweetheart – but she always ends up alone. #DrPhilhttps://t.co/OkJKABJh0C — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) October 24, 2020

On the show, she was enquired as to whether she feels any kind of pride about it or does she laugh about it now, to which Cassey replied that "It's got to the point where I'm either going to laugh or cry about it. Sometimes I do both."

She insists she doesn't find it funny and also went on to add that in a marriage, whenever the going gets tough, she has always been the first one to talk about separating.

Her first marriage lasted eight years, the longest and Cassey said it ended mutually, to which Dr. Phil chuckled and said: "They never do."

Her second marriage lasted a slightly shy of seven years. The couple who were engaged for two and a half years had a son together but the relationship began to sour when her husband stopped telling her that he loved her, Cassey said. He would simply reply "Ditto" when she told him so and that caused further problems in her marriage.

Cassey said that she didn't see any red flags in two and a half years of their courtship period.

After that, Cassey went through 7 other marriages too, something which she did not talk about in detail in the show and then speaking about her current husband, Cassey said she might be on the verge of ending her tenth marriage too, because her current husband, she claims labelled her a "control freak."

10 failed marriages haven't stopped Cassey from settling with her dream man and she continues to believe she will get her Prince charming. "I don’t care how many marriages it takes; I will keep trying until I find the one that can love me."