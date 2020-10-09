Married at 5, Moved to Delhi at 21: Baba ka Dhaba is a Story of Never-ending Hope

A few days ago heartbreaking video of an teary eyed elderly man from Deli went viral. The man runs an eatery Baba da Dhaba in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality, but business had been slow for him lately. As his video made rounds on social media, crowd slowly trickled to his food stall that he runs with his wife. It garnered so much attention that Baba ka Dhaba was a top Twitter trend on Thursday. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, food bloggers, social media influencers and many other people went to Baba's stall and helped him get his business back on track.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

His tears were replaced by a vibrant smile and am extremely busy day, all thanks to the good world of Internet. Least had he thought that one video would bring him so much love and support. And now a lot of people are curious to know about the old man, his life and work.

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

So here it is. The old man is Kanta Prasad and has been running this food stall since 1988 with his wife Badami Devi. The octogenarian couple originally hail from Uttar Pradesh and moved to Delhi when he was 21. Interestingly, the couple were married when Prasad was five and his wife was just thee-years-old.

"There was no choice we had. I had to like her and she had to love me back. It is like a 'mohar', we were stamped for a lifetime for one another at the age of 5. Whoever it would have been, I would have loved," Prasad was quoted as saying on Reddit.

Prasad started to work as a fruit seller and as time passed and oldage started showing up, he moved to food business. For years, the business was slow. His eatery which offers dal chawal, paratha, tea, etc, couldn't attract crowd. However, that one video did the magic for him. F

"For years, the work was slow. I ran it for 30 years making ends meet. But yesterday when I sat at my stall, I saw queues of people from NGOs, actors, people who just came to meet me. It was so overwhelming. I used to dream this when I was 21," Prasad said. It was a dream-come-true moment for him.

God listens to you, he says. "Not now, but may be at 30, 40,50 or even at my age-80. But one day whatever you had wished for, with honesty would come to life making you dream further."

For the entire day on Thursday, Prasad's eatery bustled with people ordering food, tea, placing bulk orders. In one of the videos, a person was seen suggesting him to hire someone to help him with taking out the orders. Such was the rush. By the end of the day,Baba da Dhaba got listed on food app Zomato too.

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveriesthank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

Prasad says he wishes to live longer now, with his wife as the pillar. "She learnt quickly how to pose for the camera, I took some time! But now we want to go to shop, have someone work for us like the rich people do & I will take her out for a 'chai' like our younger days! This seems just the beginning," he says.