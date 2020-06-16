Married Couple Wanted Kids But Did Not Know They Needed to Have Sex First

A nurse who has worked with the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) for over forty years has revealed that she once chanced upon a couple who did not know one had to have sex to procreate.

Rachael Hearson, who has worked as a midwife and a nurse for decades, recently released her memoir, "Handle with Care: Confessions of an NHS Health Visitor." She was subsequently contacted by The Mirror for an interview where she made the shocking revelation.

She revealed that she once came across a couple who had been married for years but did not have children. The couple did not know they would have to engage in sexual intercourse to have kids. When Hearson found out about this from the couple's general practitioner, she had a candid conversation with them about sex and explained how babies are made.

The general practitioner had realised that the couple did not know how to make babies and Hearson was entrusted with the job of making sure they did, she said in the interview. She added that the couple thought marriage brought children and simply being married could ensure they have babies.

This is just one of the many hilarious tales Hearson has narrated in her book. She described her role as that of identifying health problems, even those that people aren't willing to talk about, and offer help for the same.