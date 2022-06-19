Married Indian Women Share How Seeking Permission from In-Laws Makes Them Feel

The life of a married woman is very different from that of a single woman. For some, being married equals to a lot many restrictions. A similar trend is going viral on Twitter where a user elaborates on how her previous marriage and the smallest things have contributed to her anxiety. “My cousin’s visiting the US, can I go meet her?” “A family member’s getting married, would you come to the wedding?” Everything involved ego-stroking, begging, pleading,” she wrote. She further wrote, “Too many Indian men and their families like to make all these tiny things a matter of pride. There’s nothing to be proud of if you’re controlling a person and stressing them out over inconsequential things.” Have a look:

Sometimes I think about my previous marriage and the smallest things that used to give me anxiety. “My cousin’s visiting the US, can I go meet her?” “A family member’s getting married, would you come to the wedding?” Everything involved ego-stroking, begging, pleading. — Neeru Nagarajan (@poonaikaari) June 15, 2022

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral. It has garnered over 1K likes and tons of comments from netizens. “I’ve faced so much trauma and gaslighting that I didn’t even know that was what was happening, until I messed up every subsequent relationship. Of course, that also made me choose the wrong relationships,” commented a Twitter user. There were many woman who related with her. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s so normal in Desi families.joint family main TU multiple level of permissions. miyaan saas susar and then on day of event agar choti nand ka mood kharab hai ya uski freinds aa rehi Hain TU aap nahi ja saktay.” Here are a few reactions:

Tell me about it. It used to take me two days and sleepless nights to get the courage to ask MIL if I could visit my family. Now I look back and think why did I do that but I was very young at the time. Now I am an angry auntyjee so nobody dares say anything — Alia Waheed (@AliaWaheed) June 17, 2022

The ‘regrets’ of those initial days adjustments, just because you’re a nice person, never go away. Because once you realise it was all in vain, its yourself you get angry with. “why did I let that happen to me? ” is a very tough question to answer. — Ravia (@Quaintrelle21) June 17, 2022

My last relationship. Sigh. I still get anxiety asking any new partner this. — Rebellia #GetIntoRugby (@darthdevi) June 16, 2022

💔💔Sorry. I know how it breaks you. The anxiety, fear, numbness, hopelessness and depression. Changed my world, my life, myself upside down. Sending love your way! — Farah (@beau_reveur) June 16, 2022

It depends upon how you look at it. if you really love the fam you marry into and are looking for building relations with people you have to attend these things, but it again depends upon whether you are doing it from your heart or not. https://t.co/cgwd771p5o — Existent (@YoMadarasiMunda) June 17, 2022

literally so true…marriage just takes away your sense of individuality and control.. it’s like it’s not ur life but your husbands and your in-laws’ life..the fact that they even have to ask about meeting their parents..staying a few days more with their mother .. https://t.co/YZK1RlC2f1 — spri di’s bbb. (@literaldrama) June 17, 2022

This is a topic that is very less talked about. And I mean in a gender nonspecific way.

Also, it becomes a rut between friends as well. Always guessing, waiting, hoping.

A lot of self care helps in getting out of such a place. https://t.co/rSwNVRshfH — Gowri Sayiprasad (@GSayiprasad) June 17, 2022

Earlier, a Reddit user shared struggles of being a ‘married working’ Indian woman. As the pandemic completely shifted the work dynamic, working from home has made it even more difficult to focus on work when one has to cook and clean, cater to everyone’s needs while taking office calls and trying to achieve the KRAs. “There is nothing wrong with my life. Everything is fine, I just want to share my story. I have been feeling very anxious since 2-3 months now,” the woman wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.