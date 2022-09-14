Married Man in Odisha Weds Trans Woman With His Wife's Blessings

A woman got her husband married to a trans woman in a traditional ceremony in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. Sangeeta, a trans woman from the small village of Depur under Narla police limits, Kalahandi, is married to Fakir Nial from the nearby village of Dhurkuti.

Fakir married five years ago and the couple have a two-year-old child. A year ago, Fakir developed a relationship with Sangita, who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community in his area. After some time, his wife came to know about their relationship. Instead of expressing her opposition or resentment, she discussed the matter with her husband. She understood the “sensitive” nature of their relationship and accepted it.

​The marriage of Fakir and Sangita was solemnised as per the practices followed by the transgender community. Fakir’s wife was herself present on the occasion and facilitated all arrangements for the function.

Sangita said, “I feel happy since everyone in his family has embraced me, even his wife.” Kinnar Aisha Behera, another member of the community, welcomed the union and called it a step in the right direction.

