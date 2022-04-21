Married Man Who Eloped with Girl Asked to Pay Half of Police Money Spent to Trace Them

The Gujarat High Court has ordered an Ahmedabad man to pay half the amount spent by the state government to trace a woman, with whom he eloped more than seven months ago. The police toiled for several months to find the woman but didn’t get any success. Raghabhai Parmar, who was already married, had disappeared with a 20-year-old woman from Rajkot in May 2021, reported Times of India.

When the family was unable to trace their daughter, the father approached the Gujarat High Court for redressal. After the court’s interference, the investigation was fast-tracked, the girl was finally traced, and was brought back to her parents. During the investigation, it was also revealed that Parmar had been already married to someone else.

Rajkot Police informed the court that officers invested 17,170 hours into the seven-month investigation, which was followed by an inquiry that lasted for 19 days. The police department spent Rs 42,500 on the case. In addition, the expenses incurred to remain physically present before the court stood at Rs 75,000. In total, a sum of Rs 1.17 lakh was spent to bring the woman back to her family.

When the case was solved and the woman returned to her family, the high court decided to recover the amount spent to trace her and Parmar. The recovery order was also viewed as a punishment for eloping with the woman and exploiting her, despite being married. The story doesn’t end here. The 20-year-old’s father told the court that he had personally spent Rs 8.06 lakh to find his daughter.

The high court has allowed the father to claim the financial loss he faced, by approaching the appropriate court.

“Though we could have although directed the entire amount to be paid by the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to direct 50% of the said amount which shall be sum of Rs 55,000,” the court order read, as reported by TOI.

