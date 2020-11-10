Mars Anthem: Indian Poet-diplomat Pens Down Songs for Planets as Birthday Tribute to Carl Sagan

Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar has written anthems for all the planets in the solar system as a tribute to Carl Sagan | Image credit: YouTube

We are aware of national anthems that each country has in order to instill a sense of patriotism, but have you heard of planet anthems? Well, Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar has utilised his poetry skills to write an anthem for all the planets of the solar system. Abhay wrote the anthems to commemorate the 86th birth anniversary of Carl Sagan, the globally renowned astronomer and planetary scientist. The ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros wrote the Earth anthem back in 2008. The anthem was then made into a song in 2013. He has also written Moon Anthem in 2019 to mark the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface. Earlier this year, the diplomat released the Mars Anthem.

Renowned violinist Dr L Subramaniam composed the music for Earth Anthem and Moon Anthem and Kavita Krishnamurti lent her voice to the lyrics written by Abhay. Kenyan artist ONDIKO Kevin composed the music for Mars Anthem and Kapnea sang the song. Abhay’s Earth Anthem was also recited by Nepali actor Manisha Koirala.

Most recently, Abhay’s Venus Anthem was published and Miss Nepal Medha Koirala recited the poem in the YouTube video. The Indian diplomat’s anthems on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Mercury and Sun are yet to be put to music.

Abhay is a well-established poet, editor and translator with eight published collections of poetry to his credit. He recently released The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems. The book has a collection of love poems written in more than two dozen Indian languages spanning over 3000 years.

Abhay has also translated Kalidasa’s Meghdoot and Ritusamhara. Some of Abhay’s works in collections of poetry include The Seduction of Delhi, The Eight-Eyed Lord of Kathmandu, The Prophecy of Brasilia,and The Alphabets of Latin America among others, while his edited books are CAPITALS, 100 Great Indian Poems, 100 More Great Indian Poems, New Brazilian Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems.