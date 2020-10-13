Mars is at its Biggest and Brightest Today Due to Rare Phenomenon. Here's How You Can See it

October is an exciting month for space enthusiasts and astronomers, especially for meteor or planet gazing.

And the planet that wins this month is definitely Mars, even though Venus made a nice appearance in the sky. The night sky can witness this glimmering red orb in the distance multiple times this month.

On October 6, our home had a close approach to Mars. Now, on October 13, it will be starkly opposite to us in the vastness of space.

The “red planet” is most suitable for the spookiest month of the year as Halloween approaches fast. Named for its soil, as well as the reddish appearance in the sky.

When observed without any viewing aids, the planet will shimmer between the shades of red and orange. Though it’s almost as large as our home planet, you can see it as nothing more than a small, glowing dusty orb.

That is the quickest way to confirm that you are looking at the right planet- it’s distinct colour. Also, look towards the East sky as it rises in the darkness of the night sky. It is so simple to see the planet that you may not even need to have a lot of experience with sky-gazing. NASA says that Mars will be visible in the sky almost all night on October 13, so any time would be good to have a look.

“Simply go outside and look up and, depending on your local weather and lighting conditions, you should be able to see Mars,” said NASA on its website.

The ‘opposition’ refers to the planet’s position in relation to us. When Sun and Mars are in the same line with Earth in the middle, the planet is known to be in “opposition.” Due to this particular alignment, it becomes the perfect timing to track its movement across the sky. As the Sun goes down in the west, it will rise in the east. Next morning, as the sun rises in the east, it set down in the west.

According to NASA, the opposition can be considered as “full Mars” (if you want to understand it in terms of the moon). If you miss the sighting on October 13, you will have to wait at least two years for the next alignment.

The Virtual Telescope Project is an online platform which showcases live-feeds of all major and minor celestial events. It will be streaming a ‘Mars Opposition Viewing” from 1 PM P.T. (1.30 AM IST on the night of October 13). If your area has weather issues, a cloudy/rainy night, or any problem where you cannot go out to look at the sky, visit this website tonight for a nice celestial show. Your favourite reality show can wait.