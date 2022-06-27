Mars Probe With Windows 98 Receives a Software Update After Two Decades

Nineteen years after its launch, the Mars Express project, one of the most successful missions launched by the European Space Agency (ESA), is finally getting a software update. With the update, Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding (MARSIS), will be able to view beneath the surfaces of Mars and its moon Phobos in greater detail. The orbiter, which has been probing around the Earth’s neighbourhood since its launch on June 2, 2003, has played a key role in all the major recent studies about Mars.

Despite running on nearly a two-decade-old software, the orbiter played a crucial role in the search for and discovery of signs of liquid water on Mars, including a suspected 20-by-30 km lake of salty water buried under 1.5 km of ice in the southern polar region.

Andrea Cicchetti, MARSIS Deputy PI and Operation Manager at Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), who also led the development of the upgrade said that it will enable the orbiter to overcome all of its existing limitations.

“After decades of fruitful science and having gained a good understanding of Mars, we wanted to push the instrument’s performance beyond some of the limitations required back when the mission began.” Andrea was quoted as saying in an ESA press release.

Operated by INAF, MARSIS sends low-frequency radio waves toward Mars using its 40-metre-long antenna. According to ESA, most of these waves are reflected from the planet’s surface, but there is a significant amount of waves that travel through the crust and are reflected at boundaries between layers of different materials below the surface, including ice, soil, rock and water.

Using these reflected waves, scientists will map the structure below the surface of Mars to a depth of a few kilometres and study properties such as the thickness and composition of its polar ice caps and the properties of volcanic and sedimentary rock layers.

With a software update, MARSIS will have an improved signal reception and onboard data processing to increase the amount and quality of science data sent to Earth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.