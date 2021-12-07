Mars Rover Shares Breathtaking Photo of Red Planet's 'Golden' Surface

The Mars Perseverance rover is outfitted with 23 cameras that allow for a wide range of scientific and technical research. In less than a year since the rover landed in Jezero crater, these cameras have served as our eyes on the ground, returning thousands of spectacular photographs of local surface characteristics. Because of these images, Mars is frequently linked with dull red and brown colours. However, an unearthly golden landscape of the planet is highlighted in the latest photo from the Perseverance rover.

Perseverance’s Front Left Hazard Avoidance Camera A was used to take the photo, which was shared on December 1. This image was picked as Perseverance’s ‘Image of the Week’ for November 28 through December 4 from hundreds of photos uploaded every several days. It’s not hard to see why. The image depicts a close-up of what looks to be the surface of Mars. It emphasises the rocky texture of the planet, as well as tiny pebbles and an eerie yellow tint throughout the region.

The picture in question is one of those images that serve as a stark reminder of how different Mars is from Earth. Some of the planet’s images seem eerily familiar, while others, like this, are entirely foreign. Images from the rover cameras are crucial for deciphering the crater’s geologic history and detecting potential biosignatures in the Jezero crater rock record, which is a primary mission goal.

The rover team will continue to collect atmospheric measurements to analyse weather and dust-lifting mechanisms during the remainder of Perseverance’s investigation of Jezero crater. According to a SciTechDaily report, photographs of the surface will be used to investigate local geology and look for indications of ancient life, while images of the sky will be used to describe Mars’ environment and prepare for future human exploration. Scientists are hopeful that they will reveal significant information about Mars’ rich history and that if they ultimately discover evidence of Martian life, it may well be credited to the rover.

