Mars Takes Longer to Rotate, Revolve Around Sun. Here's How We'll Keep Time on the Red Planet

With the advancement in space exploration and plans of colonising the Moon and Mars soon turning out to be a reality, a new video shows how the concept of time will change on the Red planet.

In one of their latest videos, RealLifeLore channel on YouTube explained that although Mars bears some resemblance to Earth when it comes to its temperatures, day and night concept and the timekeeping might witness a stark difference from our planet.

Keeping time in Mars will be different as compared to Earth because the two planets take different amounts of time to orbit the Sun. And even though they both rotate on their axis, they both differ regarding the speed of the rotation. Mars rotates at a rate 2.7 percent slower than Earth.

A day on Mars is known as Sol and a sol on Mars is equal to 24 hours and 37 minutes and 35 seconds. A year on Earth is equal to 365 days but on Mars, a year is much longer, being equal to 687 Earth days. But the basic unit of time, that is a second, is equal on both the planets, in fact it is equal in the entire universe. A second is defined as a specific number of radiation cycles of a cesium-133 atom.

While the RealLifeLore explains that a minute on Mars is equal to one minute and 1.5 seconds of Earth time, one hour on the Red Planet is equal to one hour one minute and 39 seconds here. The video further explained the concept of a month on Mars which will again be different because on Earth, a month is determined by the moon cycle but on the Red Planet there are two moons, Phobos and Deimos.

While Phobos takes three rotations of Mars in a single day, Deimos takes 30 hours to complete a rotation around the planet. Hence, drawing a duration of month on the basis of Martian moons’ rotation was done away with. The scientists prepared a 12 month calendar for Mars quite similar to Earth’s. However it should be noted that Mars takes 669 sols to complete a revolution around the Sun and has an elliptical path, unlike Earth which has a nearly circular path around the central star.

The Space Science Institute has already devised a calendar tracking the years on Mars and as we head into year 2021 on Earth, Mars will be entering its year 36 on February 8, 2021.