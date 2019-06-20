Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Zing Bails Do Work': Martin Guptill's Bizarre Dismissal Against South Africa is a Big Hit on Twitter

Kiwi opening batsman Martin Guptill's little dance on the 22 yards became the talk of the town when the New Zealander got himself dismissed by hitting his own wicket.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
'Zing Bails Do Work': Martin Guptill's Bizarre Dismissal Against South Africa is a Big Hit on Twitter
Photo by AP / Hotstar.
Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill's little dance on the 22 yards became the talk of the town when the New Zealand opener got himself dismissed in an unusual fashion and made his way into the record books during the successful run chase against South Africa on Wednesday.

Because believe it or not, Guptill became the first New Zealander to get dismissed by hitting his own wicket in a World Cup match since the inception of the showpiece tournament in 1975.

So what did Guptill do to achieve such a rare feet?

Looking to play a hook shot in the 15th over against South African seamer Andile Phehlukwayo, Guptill did manage to connect the ball but lost his balance with a 360-degree turn and ended up clipping the leg stump with his foot.

With a sheepish smile on his face and 35 runs to his name, Guptill made a long walk back to the pavilion.

Needless to say, cricket fans watching the thrilling encounter found a funny side to his dismissal. The zings bails, that have refused to move during this World Cup, found a mention in several tweets.

And South Africa captain Faf du Plessis summed up Guptill's wicket accurately.

Guptill's unfortunate dismissal triggered a mini-collapse of sorts as New Zealand went from 72-1 to 80-4 in no time.

But it was skipper Kane Williamson, who anchored the reeling side and his patient unbeaten ton (106 off 138) along with Colin de Grandhomme's brisk hitting (60 off 47) helped New Zealand register a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

