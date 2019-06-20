Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill's little dance on the 22 yards became the talk of the town when the New Zealand opener got himself dismissed in an unusual fashion and made his way into the record books during the successful run chase against South Africa on Wednesday.

Because believe it or not, Guptill became the first New Zealander to get dismissed by hitting his own wicket in a World Cup match since the inception of the showpiece tournament in 1975.

So what did Guptill do to achieve such a rare feet?

Looking to play a hook shot in the 15th over against South African seamer Andile Phehlukwayo, Guptill did manage to connect the ball but lost his balance with a 360-degree turn and ended up clipping the leg stump with his foot.

With a sheepish smile on his face and 35 runs to his name, Guptill made a long walk back to the pavilion.

An unfortunate dismissal for Martin Guptill in Wednesday's game! (Don't miss that reaction from #FafDuPlessis!)#CWC19 | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/NWxByjDjm9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019

Needless to say, cricket fans watching the thrilling encounter found a funny side to his dismissal. The zings bails, that have refused to move during this World Cup, found a mention in several tweets.

The entire World Cup being saved from itself by Martin Guptill slipping into his stumps. Fair play, didn't see that plot twist coming. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) June 19, 2019

Martin Guptill was checking if the Zing Bails are intact, that was the only way to dislodge them.#CWC19 #NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/QmNnPZjtAH — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 19, 2019

That's some unique way of getting out 😁Feeling happy with South Africa & 4 other teams.#NZvSA #SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/3395mA4pCv — Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) June 19, 2019

Bails : We don’t get dislodged.Martin Guptill : Watch me do a 360 on you.#NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ipW78TpVyu — spareticket (@spareticket3) June 19, 2019

Martin Guptill knows how the bails can be dislodged #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/QxINOQwmAp — Ranjit (@cranjit) June 19, 2019

Martin Guptill first batsman to get dismissed by Hit wicket in this world cup . #NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YZyEx2QskS — Nitin 🇮🇳 (@viratfanalways) June 19, 2019

Martin Guptill has found a way to get the zing bails off! 🙈#iespnsports pic.twitter.com/DqtpPKlatW — iESPNsports (@iespnsport) June 19, 2019

And South Africa captain Faf du Plessis summed up Guptill's wicket accurately.

Faf du Plessis’s reaction sums up all that is wrong with South African cricket at this year’s World Cup. #NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/HERroMJEIs — spareticket (@spareticket3) June 19, 2019

Guptill's unfortunate dismissal triggered a mini-collapse of sorts as New Zealand went from 72-1 to 80-4 in no time.

But it was skipper Kane Williamson, who anchored the reeling side and his patient unbeaten ton (106 off 138) along with Colin de Grandhomme's brisk hitting (60 off 47) helped New Zealand register a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday.