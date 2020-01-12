'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem Before Getting Arrested at Protest
Sheen then continued to say that the onus was on human beings to stand up for what they believe in and 'lift up the nation to that point where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high.'
Sheen then continued to say that the onus was on human beings to stand up for what they believe in and 'lift up the nation to that point where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high.'
On January 10 at "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest organised by actor Jane Fonda against climate change, veteran actor Martin Sheen recited a well known poem by poet Rabindranath Tagore. According to reports, 147 people were arrested at the protest, which included Sheen and Joaquin Phoenix. Those arrested were charged with obstructing, crowding and incommoding.
In videos that have gone viral, Sheen can be seen taking the stage from Fonda and starts his speech by saying “Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank god they outnumber us men." He then recites an Irish parable, which is quite relevant to the circumstances.
Sheen then continues to say that the onus is on human beings to stand up for what they believe in and “lift up the nation to that point where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high.”
This takes us back to Tagore's famous poem, "Where The Mind is Without Fear", a verse from his Gitanjali. The poem, which translates to "Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunno" in Bengali, was written by Tagore in 1910 before India's independence. The poem essentially speaks of the poet's vision of a new, awakened and improved nation - a poem which gives voice to his revolutionary spirit.
Sheen, however, does not cite Tagore as the source when he recites the poem. Nevertheless, social media users are swelling with pride, with several saying that this is proof of Tagore's relevance even today.
What a different yet powerful rendering of Tagore's poem that we all know by heart. Thank you Martin Sheen! https://t.co/ov03kiNKAE
— g.arunima (@anuarunima1) January 11, 2020
Tagore became more relevant today https://t.co/wDpP6Rp12h — Shyam Bohare (@bohare_shyam) January 11, 2020
And that is how Tagore lives on and will continue to live on for generations ... #GurudevRabindranathTagore #KobiGuru https://t.co/Zc4Ccaiu30
— Nayanima Basu (@NayanimaBasu) January 11, 2020
Martin Sheen channelling Rabindranath Tagore is a sight to behold. #India https://t.co/smiZGMEJPt — Malav Parekh (@Malavtweets) January 11, 2020
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost it's way
into the dreary desert sand of dead habit.
Where the mind is led forward by thee
into ever widening thought and action.
In to that heaven of freedom, my father,
LET MY COUNTRY AWAKE! #Tagore #Poetry_Planet #peace . https://t.co/AvzYb032FW
— Sanjay Bishnoi (@sanjaybishnoi07) January 11, 2020
Indeed, it must be saved by women! Martin Sheen on fighting the good fight, and heeding Tagore’s words https://t.co/tOHuiVFYt7 — Mini Kapoor (@mini_kapoor) January 11, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'