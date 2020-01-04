Marvel Fan Rings in the New Year by Syncing Iron Man's 'The Snap' to the Start of 2020

Marvel fans displayed their love for the series by timing Tony Stark's snap with New Year countdown.

When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) ended his life at the end of Avengers Endgame, the last of the Infinity Saga, the fans were left sad as they realised they would not get see their favorite character from the series anymore.

However, the fans took their fandom to another level by making a video in which Tony Stark’s finger snapping scene can be seen lined perfectly to welcome the New Year.

The video, which has gone viral since it was uploaded on social media, reminds people of the scene where Tony Stark snaps his finger to bring back everything to normal, sacrificing his life.

The video was initially uploaded on Instagram by a user, but later got shared on Facebook, where it received flurry of comments and reactions.

While some fans expressed happiness on the Facebook post, others posted sad comments owing to the not-so-happy ending of the movie. Some appreciated the video, while a few wrote funny comments.

One user wrote, “When the highlight of your night is Avengers endgame during the NYE countdown, time to find a new circle of friends.”

Replying to this comment, another user said that’s the group he wants to be part of.

Expressing sadness, a user wrote, “So my first issue of the year is to watch Tony Stark die… Again!!! No thank you!!!”

