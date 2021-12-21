Marvel Fans Want Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker Again After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Warning: The story contains Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Toma Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker from their respective universe has become the most successful Marvel Cinematic Universe film since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame within days of its release. While Garfield had denied his involvement in the movies for days, his appearance has rekindled fans’ love for his portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero. While Garfield’s Spider-Man was last seen failing to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he appears in ‘No Way Home’ after Doctor Strange’s spell went wrong and brought in villains from the multiverse.

After fans were awed by Garfield’s appearance in the latest release, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the actor and his character. While some said Garfield is their favorite Peter Parker, some want him to reprise his role for at least another film.

Have a look:

This account will be an Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker stan account indefinitely sorry not sorry pic.twitter.com/yykXwNdyEw— Marvel HD+ (@MarvelHDgifs) December 21, 2021

andrew garfield’s peter parker you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/57hkOo6S9p— fie saw nwh (@ledgersfilm) December 20, 2021

#MakeTASM3 we want amazing Spiderman 3 with Andrew Garfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xvyll0eyAv— Pasindu Madushan (@4f85e92b9048482) December 20, 2021

people just now realizing Andrew Garfield is a top tier Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/iUQhYYOIPB— matrix reloaded truther (@1STREFORMEDEGO) December 19, 2021

I just hope Andrew Garfield sees the tweets saying how much everyone loved him as spiderman— rey (@moonsfoot_) December 18, 2021

Andrew Garfield opening Twitter seeing everyone praising him: pic.twitter.com/nwdJJEMFXL— #ContinueTheTasmVerse (@BringBackAndrew) December 20, 2021

spider-man no way home spoilers......Andrew Garfield is such a great actor. He saves MJ and begins to break down. We were crying in the cinema 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bo355YYGCI— fran multi 🎅🏻🎄🎁 (@hpspideywayne) December 21, 2021

Dear Sony/Marvel/The powers that be, I would do anything for Andrew Garfield to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and for Maguire/Raimi to return for Spider-Man 4. pic.twitter.com/VcuGbLLUr7— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) December 20, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home released in India on Dec 16, a day ahead of its worldwide premiere amid coronavirus scare. Since not very long ago, Hollywood films have invaded and penetrated the Indian market big time and Spider-Man is proof how Indians love watching Hollywood big budget fares time to time. That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

