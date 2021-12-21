CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
city logo
Home » News » Buzz » Marvel Fans Want Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker Again After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
2-MIN READ

Marvel Fans Want Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker Again After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield appears in 'No Way Home' after Doctor Strange's spell went wrong and brought in villains from the multiverse. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Andrew Garfield appears in 'No Way Home' after Doctor Strange's spell went wrong and brought in villains from the multiverse. (Image Credit: Twitter)

After Marvel fans were awed by Andrew Garfield's appearance in 'Spider-Man No Way Home', netizens took to Twitter to appreciate the actor and his character.

Akash Majumder

Warning: The story contains Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Toma Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker from their respective universe has become the most successful Marvel Cinematic Universe film since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame within days of its release. While Garfield had denied his involvement in the movies for days, his appearance has rekindled fans’ love for his portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero. While Garfield’s Spider-Man was last seen failing to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he appears in ‘No Way Home’ after Doctor Strange’s spell went wrong and brought in villains from the multiverse.

After fans were awed by Garfield’s appearance in the latest release, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the actor and his character. While some said Garfield is their favorite Peter Parker, some want him to reprise his role for at least another film.

Have a look:

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Got Desis Weave Web of Memes on Social Media

Spider-Man No Way Home released in India on Dec 16, a day ahead of its worldwide premiere amid coronavirus scare. Since not very long ago, Hollywood films have invaded and penetrated the Indian market big time and Spider-Man is proof how Indians love watching Hollywood big budget fares time to time. That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Akash Majumder

Akash Majumder, Social Media Subeditor at News18.com, has been into the Digital Media since 2020. He likes to write on food and Internet culture....Read More

first published:December 21, 2021, 15:19 IST