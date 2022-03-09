Marvel vs DC Meme Debate Erupts on Twitter as Robert Pattinson's Batman Soars

‘The Batman’ has risen again, featuring a brooding Robert Pattinson as captured by director Matt Reeves, and with that, social media is buzzing with the DC vs Marvel chatter again. DC as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have hotly debated the two kinds of superheroes and film aesthetics portrayed in the two universes for ages, with no conclusive argument on which one is “better". Pattinson as the caped crusader has once again brought the argument to light. Pitch him against Tom Holland’s chirpy teen Spider-Man (why would you? Ask film Twitter), and you’ve got the DC vs MCU debate in a nutshell. The two superhero factories are like black coffee and caramel Frappuccino with cream. As long as the day gets saved, we suppose we need not worry.

MCU vs DC movies pic.twitter.com/vh1lwa0ngu— Akash (@vaderakash) March 8, 2022

Marvel movies vs DC movies pic.twitter.com/SrmrEoBBJr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 8, 2022

Average Marvel Movie enjoyers VS DC’s ‘The Batman’ aficionado pic.twitter.com/UEAZBpR44Q— el emparedado (@lonzo_balls777) March 8, 2022

Why get pressed over this whole marvel vs dc thing and just appreciate films you like in general https://t.co/ljmiFL07Ih— maddie (@westsvision) March 6, 2022

Film twitter seems miserable, DC vs Marvel is so boring man, you can enjoy both https://t.co/8iTq9Kt7M4— Corz (@K1ngCorz) March 4, 2022

almost every week there’s marvel vs dc discourse. are y’all not tired?? pic.twitter.com/Bo12AmvrZ0— maia✌(she/her) (@quakesolos) March 4, 2022

It's Marvel vs DC at it's bestI literally can't choose a side. Just when I think MCU has provided movie of the century DC tops it then MCU tops it again. It's just they keep getting better and better and more and more unimaginable.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qi53xHRsEg— Sanket Shah (@SanketShah2107) March 4, 2022

Why do we have to have DC vs MARVEL. Can’t we just appreciate both lmao pic.twitter.com/jemwaB6nSE— Movie Miracle (@24don11) March 7, 2022

Lastly, a message of peace: “Just a reminder, it doesn’t have to be Marvel vs DC. I’m just thankful when a comic book film or tv show is great, no matter which side of the imaginary fence it’s on."

Just a reminder, it doesn’t have to be Marvel vs DC. I’m just thankful when a comic book film or tv show is great, no matter which side of the imaginary fence it’s on. pic.twitter.com/I8OhWXV1bT— Pat Guy (@ThisPatGuy) February 28, 2022

Keeping pace with the DC vs MCU debate, now there is also an internal debate among DC fans as to which Bat gets to wear the crown (or the cape). So far, Battinson has not fared too badly, given the fact that the franchise fans are more than a little passionate.

