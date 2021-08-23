CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » Buzz » Does Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Have a Connection? Desi Twitter Thinks So
1-MIN READ

Does Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Have a Connection? Desi Twitter Thinks So

Comedian Varun grover seemed to think that the hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ was reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s Eternals film. (Image: Youtube)

Comedian Varun grover seemed to think that the hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ was reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s Eternals film. (Image: Youtube)

Writer-comic Varun Grover has made an interesting observation regarding the music in the film where he tweeted how the musical score seems very similar to that of the 90s Bollywood hit Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Marvel Studios’ latest offering comes in the form of the ensemble superhero film Eternals and the trailer has soon been watched by millions. With a cast boasting of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek to Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, the superhero extravaganza seems to have garnered a lot of attention and support online, buoyed by the equally popular Marvel Comic characters as well. But amidst all this, a particularly interesting part of the trailer has been that of its music, which is by acclaimed composer Ramin Djawadi.

Djawadi is known for his brilliant musical scores for TV saga Game of Thrones to Westworld, Prison Break among others. He has also worked on cinematic musical score for Iron Man, Warcraft among others. Writer-comic Varun Grover has made an interesting observation regarding the music in the film where he tweeted how the musical score seems very similar to that of the 90s Bollywood hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Grover wrote on Twitter, “The hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s ETERNALS?”

Grover was talking about the song “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai" in the Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit starrer.

Grover’s observation found a lot of takers on Twitter who also replied in the affirmative.

Some however thought different.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 5 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 23, 2021, 12:33 IST