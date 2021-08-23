Marvel Studios’ latest offering comes in the form of the ensemble superhero film Eternals and the trailer has soon been watched by millions. With a cast boasting of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek to Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, the superhero extravaganza seems to have garnered a lot of attention and support online, buoyed by the equally popular Marvel Comic characters as well. But amidst all this, a particularly interesting part of the trailer has been that of its music, which is by acclaimed composer Ramin Djawadi.

Djawadi is known for his brilliant musical scores for TV saga Game of Thrones to Westworld, Prison Break among others. He has also worked on cinematic musical score for Iron Man, Warcraft among others. Writer-comic Varun Grover has made an interesting observation regarding the music in the film where he tweeted how the musical score seems very similar to that of the 90s Bollywood hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Grover wrote on Twitter, “The hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s ETERNALS?”

The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS?https://t.co/4O1oooEef4— वरुण (@varungrover) August 19, 2021

Grover was talking about the song “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai" in the Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit starrer.

Grover’s observation found a lot of takers on Twitter who also replied in the affirmative.

YES! I thought the same.— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) August 19, 2021

It's a stretch but it's a really good observation…— Sayan Neogy (@DvilAdvocateNeo) August 19, 2021

Hats off to your observation Bro I just re-watched the trailer and I can't ignore it now lol— No One (@silentkil_er) August 19, 2021

I knew it…I knew it!— Md Faraz siddiqui (@MdFarazsiddiqu2) August 21, 2021

Some however thought different.

Not at all you guys are just prem ke deewaane.— Dushyant (@atti_cus) August 19, 2021

Abhi news aayegi ki Selmon bhai wanted to play the role that was given to Kumar Nanjiani— Shashwat Singh (@shashwat_singh4) August 19, 2021

The film is scheduled to be released on November 5 this year.

