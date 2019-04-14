SPONSORED BY
1-min read

Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest

At GoaFest, Kom gave a short rendition of What's Up?, that classic by American rock group 4 Non Blondes, with her efforts quickly going viral.

Shantanu David | News18.com

April 14, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
Mary Kom (Image: Twitter)
The 2019 edition of GoaFest, an annual celebration of the best in Indian advertising and media saw a galaxy of leading stars from various fields descend on the seaside state over the course of the weekend.

Apart from luminaries from media and the ad world, other celebrities who spoke at the festival included actors Kalki Koechlin and Pankaj Tripathi, film critic Anupama Chopra, Lieutenant General DS Hooda, as well as sportspersons Virender Sehwag and Mary Kom.

It was an impromptu singing performance by Kom, the only woman to have become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record-breaking six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the seven world championships, that really struck a chord with the internet.

Eschewing her boxing gloves to belt out another kind of bout, Kom gave a short rendition of What's Up?, that classic by American rock group 4 Non Blondes, with her efforts quickly going viral.










