English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
At GoaFest, Kom gave a short rendition of What's Up?, that classic by American rock group 4 Non Blondes, with her efforts quickly going viral.
Mary Kom (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
The 2019 edition of GoaFest, an annual celebration of the best in Indian advertising and media saw a galaxy of leading stars from various fields descend on the seaside state over the course of the weekend.
Apart from luminaries from media and the ad world, other celebrities who spoke at the festival included actors Kalki Koechlin and Pankaj Tripathi, film critic Anupama Chopra, Lieutenant General DS Hooda, as well as sportspersons Virender Sehwag and Mary Kom.
It was an impromptu singing performance by Kom, the only woman to have become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record-breaking six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the seven world championships, that really struck a chord with the internet.
Eschewing her boxing gloves to belt out another kind of bout, Kom gave a short rendition of What's Up?, that classic by American rock group 4 Non Blondes, with her efforts quickly going viral.
Apart from luminaries from media and the ad world, other celebrities who spoke at the festival included actors Kalki Koechlin and Pankaj Tripathi, film critic Anupama Chopra, Lieutenant General DS Hooda, as well as sportspersons Virender Sehwag and Mary Kom.
It was an impromptu singing performance by Kom, the only woman to have become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record-breaking six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the seven world championships, that really struck a chord with the internet.
Eschewing her boxing gloves to belt out another kind of bout, Kom gave a short rendition of What's Up?, that classic by American rock group 4 Non Blondes, with her efforts quickly going viral.
What's going on? Listen to this lady sing.. She may seem unfamiliar cos she's ungloved! Hint! She packs a mean punch! pic.twitter.com/IleBeOVj5i— Raghu Raman (@captraman) April 13, 2019
Boxing champion Mary Kom singing on the stage of #GoaFest2019 #Goafest2019 pic.twitter.com/fUSbEM7lqL— Rupesh Samant (@rupeshgsamant) April 13, 2019
At the @tech_mahindra leadership meet, #EscapeVelocity magnificent Mary Kom @MangteC surprises us with another knock out act!— CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) April 13, 2019
Here's 'what's going on' 🙂 pic.twitter.com/CzY6v0YjGl
Mary Kom on the mic! What an astounding voice 👍— Mir A (@mir19in) April 13, 2019
Head to the live shows Mary! I'd queue up to watch :) https://t.co/4Wfr2K235a
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why
- Stokes Backs 'Gifted' Archer to Make England World Cup Squad
- This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
- Super Cup Withdrawal Matter Goes to Disciplinary Committee, Real Kashmir, Minerva Share Points For Srinagar Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results