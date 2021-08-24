Mary Kom Meets Fan Who was Spotted Sobbing After her Defeat in Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom, one of India’s favorite boxers, recently turned to Twitter to share a photo of herself with a fan on August 22. Notably, this is the same youngster who was recently shown weeping in a viral video following the defeat of her favorite athlete Mary Kom in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“I’ve discovered my new fan and follower for boxing who truly cheers and cries for me throughout Tokyo 2020," Mary captioned the photo with her fan.

I've found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Oi20WVRKCD— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 22, 2021

After earning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, the Indian boxer’s goal of capturing a second Olympic medal came to an end after a loss against Colombia’s Ingrid Valencia. It was an emotional moment for Indians who had hoped their star would advance to the quarterfinals and keep her chances of winning a medal alive. However, her unexpected elimination in the second round disappointed many.

Following her defeat, the video of the girl crying became viral, and Mary herself posted it.

I will give a hug and salute this girl if I had a chance to meet her. Dear sister if you are interested in any sports, I will be so happy to help you.. pic.twitter.com/waTUeXDX0i— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 1, 2021

The fighter had previously indicated her desire to please the admirer by sharing the footage. “Expensive sisters,” she had written. “If I get the opportunity to meet with you, I will give you a hug and salute you. If you’re thinking about doing any sports or boxing, I’d be delighted to assist you.” She said.

Many Twitter users were touched by this thoughtful act. Many people on social media expressed their joy at the meeting, and many stated Mary was a legend they were proud of. Netizens showed their admiration for her via their Twitter replies.

Great gesture Ma'am…You are an inspiration to many…🥊🇮🇳🙏— Jagannath P Nayak 🇮🇳 (@nayakjp13) August 22, 2021

you are a true inspiration for many persons like this— Devraj Meena (@djdevraj123) August 23, 2021

While others clapped and wished for the little girl to follow in Mary’s footsteps as a champion.

New champion is in making.. Always Proud of you Mary Kom..— Srushti Usha Chavan 🇮🇳 (@iamSrushtiU) August 22, 2021

So sweet of you to encourage this youngster. Now watch her make the magic she will do.— Rajesh Gujjari (@rgujjari) August 22, 2021

Replying to the athlete’s tweet one user said that Mary is an inspiration to many and it was a really great gesture to meet her fan in person.

