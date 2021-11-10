'Marz' on Mars: New Heinz Tomato Ketchup is Literally Out of This World

When travelling to space, astronauts don’t have the liberty to be picky when it comes to food. There are no exotic mushrooms or magic beans growing in the extraterrestrial world, so they’re forced to carry normal frozen-dried food courtesy of Earth. NASA has been working on the possibility of farming in space. However, it is not as easy as ‘rocket science’, with one of the key blockers to growing food beyond Earth being the absence of gravity. But, researchers at Florida Institute of Technology’s Aldrin Space Institute may have just figured out a way to keep it saucy in space. Astrobiologists planted the premium quality tomato seeds used for the iconic ketchup of the food brand Heinz in conditions similar to Mars, replicated in Earth. The Heinz ‘Marz’ ketchup, unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Pittsburgh, is a not-for-sale limited edition product that has passed its quality tests.

How was the ‘Marz’ ketchup born?

The concept was birthed two years ago by the ‘tomato masters’ of Heinz. The Mars-edition tomatoes were brought to life by a group of 14 astrobiologists led by Dr Andrew Palmer. According to Quartz, Palmer said that while earlier studies have focused on short-term plant growth, this experiment has researched on long-term food harvesting.

The harsh environment of Mars was recreated, complete with the regolith and water and weather conditions. Tomatoes are known to thrive in slightly acidic soil. Although Martian soil is slightly alkaline, as per the analysis reported by the Center for Planetary Science, it also has all the necessary nutrients required for a plant to grow. Researchers used soil from the Mojave Desert in California which is starkly similar to the soil in Mars. The temperature in Mars fluctuates between -220°F and 70°F according to seasonal and regional variations. In this particular project, scientists depended on a controlled temperature.

Why are we trying to grow food on Mars?

The current food system of the International Space Station (ISS) is meant for 1-year missions. A Mars mission involving humans will require a minimum of two to three years which means the astronauts will have to rely only on freeze-dried food. NASA has been striving to provide healthy food to space travellers on longer journeys. It will also ensure an agricultural routine for future missions, which will, in turn, decrease the load on travel, as the food carried from Earth takes up a major chunk of the weight of the spaceship. In the age of space tourism and space wars with Tesla CEO Elon Musk aiming to colonize Mars, finding a long-term agricultural solution is crucial.

“In space, we have a saying, ‘it’s not about the food, it’s about the sauce.’We could choose what food we wanted to eat up there, but a lot of the dishes came dehydrated and bland, so a good dollop of sauce always made your meals delicious," a former NASA astronaut and Marz ketchup ambassador Mike Massimino reportedly said.

Incidentally, the Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been available to the ISS crew for many years now. The Marz ketchup, although grown on Earth, joins an increasing line of food produced in space. Recently, red and green Chile peppers were grown on the ISS, as well as red romaine lettuce. Amara mustard, and a previously grown crop, ‘Extra Dwarf’ pak choi were also grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens on the station,

