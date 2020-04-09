BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Masakali 2.0' Isn't Alone. A List of Tanishq Bagchi Remixes That Will Make You Watch the Original

Screenshot from video uploaded by T-Series on YouTube.

Screenshot from video uploaded by T-Series on YouTube.

Like them or loathe them, Indian music labels are out to remix all your favourite songs.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Share this:

Reloaded. Recreated. Rendition. Remix. Rehash. Remake. 2.0.

Like them or loathe them, Indian music labels are out to remix all your favourite songs. When we say all, we mean it. Arshad Warsi's OG 'Aankh Maarey' from 1996's Tere Mere Sapne was remade in 2018's Simmba. Garry Sandhu's 'Hauli Hauli' got its Bollywood spin in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.

'Shehar Ki Ladki', 'O Saki Saki', 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Muqabla', 'Laung Laachi', 'Dilbar', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Mere Rashke Qamar', 'Tamma Tamma Again', 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain' and many (many) more classics faced a similar fate. One man was behind them all - music producer and composer Tanishq Bagchi.

But while fans and purists of the art may have turned a blind eye to these "reloaded" versions that Bollywood keeps churning out one after another on a daily basis, Wednesday was a different day when Bagchi did the unimaginable and dropped 'Masakali 2.0', an AR Rahman gift from 2009's Delhi-6.

That Bagchi had ruined the classic was a common sentiment social media expressed through memes roasting the music composer.

In fact, Rahman, who on any given day would steer away from controversy, took to Twitter and fired shots at Bagchi.

"No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew," Rahman wrote on his Twitter page and shared a link to the original.


Was Rahman's savage response to Bagchi's new "creation" uncalled for? A YouTube channel called "Music Styles" had, last year, compiled a bunch of remakes done by Bagchi in Bollywood movies and crowned him the title of ‘King of Remakes'. The video may have the answer.


Unfortunately, this isn't an exhaustive list and Bagchi isn't alone. Badshah recently faced the ire of critics when he was accused of plagiarism and butchering Ratan Kahar's Bengali folk song "Boro loker biti lo" in his latest video. To his credit, Badshah reached out to the veteran folk artiste and offered monetary help.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres