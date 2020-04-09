'Masakali 2.0' Isn't Alone. A List of Tanishq Bagchi Remixes That Will Make You Watch the Original

Reloaded. Recreated. Rendition. Remix. Rehash. Remake. 2.0.

Like them or loathe them, Indian music labels are out to remix all your favourite songs. When we say all, we mean it. Arshad Warsi's OG 'Aankh Maarey' from 1996's Tere Mere Sapne was remade in 2018's Simmba. Garry Sandhu's 'Hauli Hauli' got its Bollywood spin in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.

'Shehar Ki Ladki', 'O Saki Saki', 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Muqabla', 'Laung Laachi', 'Dilbar', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Mere Rashke Qamar', 'Tamma Tamma Again', 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain' and many (many) more classics faced a similar fate. One man was behind them all - music producer and composer Tanishq Bagchi.

But while fans and purists of the art may have turned a blind eye to these "reloaded" versions that Bollywood keeps churning out one after another on a daily basis, Wednesday was a different day when Bagchi did the unimaginable and dropped 'Masakali 2.0', an AR Rahman gift from 2009's Delhi-6.

That Bagchi had ruined the classic was a common sentiment social media expressed through memes roasting the music composer.

In fact, Rahman, who on any given day would steer away from controversy, took to Twitter and fired shots at Bagchi.

"No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew," Rahman wrote on his Twitter page and shared a link to the original.



Was Rahman's savage response to Bagchi's new "creation" uncalled for? A YouTube channel called "Music Styles" had, last year, compiled a bunch of remakes done by Bagchi in Bollywood movies and crowned him the title of ‘King of Remakes'. The video may have the answer.



Unfortunately, this isn't an exhaustive list and Bagchi isn't alone. Badshah recently faced the ire of critics when he was accused of plagiarism and butchering Ratan Kahar's Bengali folk song "Boro loker biti lo" in his latest video. To his credit, Badshah reached out to the veteran folk artiste and offered monetary help.