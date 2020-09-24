Mash up Video of WWE And Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ is The Funniest Thing on Internet Today

Mixing together two entirely unrelated audio and visuals can create hilarious videos. This time around, it is the crossover of WWE fights and Himesh Reshammiya’s song that is tickling the funny bone of social media viewers.

A video shared on Instagram by a user is causing a laugh riot on social media. The video features WWE wrestlers like Dwayne Johnson whose ring name is ‘The Rock’, Dalip Singh Rana popularly known as The Great Khali and several others fighters.

It can be seen in the video that the visuals of these wrestlers have been overlaid on Reshammiya’s hit number Jhalak Dikhla Ja. The song, which gained huge popularity, was from the 2006 movie Aksar starring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea.

In the video, the lyrics have been synced perfectly to the mouthing of the wrestlers. Backstage visuals from WWE fights have also been used in this mash up. The video has been viewed over 2.5 lakh times on Instagram and has further been shared on other social media platforms.

Reacting to it, a user said. “This was too good .. couldn't stop laughing.” Many appreciated the editing skills of the video creator, one person commented that the creator deserves to get verified on Instagram for his prowess.

The user, Jayroy_11 is behind some of the most hilarious videos on the platform. He creates several mash up videos, many of which are of US President Donald Trump. He created a mix of Trump with an advertisement of Nima Sandal Soap.

In another edited video Trump can be seen dancing to the song Nimbooda Nimbooda from the Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

He usually chooses trending videos to make hilarious mashups of the same. Politicans, film stars, musicians and WWE stars anyone could be a subject.