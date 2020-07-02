Mashup Videos of BTS Dancing to 'Dil Dooba' and 'ButtaBomma' are Slaying Desi Fans on Twitter

South Korean boy-band Bangtan Boys aka BTS has been going viral on Indian social media. This time, however, fans are not watching them perform on their own songs but desi songs like "Dil Dooba" and "Butta Bomma".

In a video that has been going viral on Twitter, a fan seems to have created a mashup of the BTS boys dancing to Indian songs. One of the edited videos, which was originally posted on Instagram, found the K-Pop stars dancing to the beats of the Telugu song "Butta Bomma" from the 2020 Telugu language film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".

The video was shared by actor Armaan Malik who posted the video with the caption, "BTS x BUTTABOMMA is all that I needed to see!"

BTS x BUTTABOMMA is all that I needed to seee!!! 😱🕺🏻💜 https://t.co/7825wn3Bus — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 1, 2020

In response to Malik's tweet, yet another fan of BTS posted an edited mashup featuring the seven-member group. "I bet you haven't seen



BTS X DIL DOOBA," they wrote.

The video featured the band dancing to the groovy beats of the Hindi song "Dil Dooba" from the 2004 Bollywood film "Khakee".

I bet you haven't seen @BTS_twt X DIL DOOBA pic.twitter.com/nO53Oxo4ZB — bts is the standard ⁷ (@bangtaantxt) July 1, 2020

The video has over a thousand likes.

The BTS fandom or "Army" is famous for the massive online support and campaigning that they provide for their favourite seven-member boy band. The Army recently made news after stans hijacked the racist "White Lives Matter" hashtag on Twitter and filled it with photos and videos of K-pop songs and artists.

BTS itself grabbed headlines after it donated close to $1 million for the Black Lives Matter movement. The Army matched it by raising a million dollars on its own and also roped in John Cena.

