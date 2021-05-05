‘Mask Hai Na?’: Assam Police is Taking Help from SRK to Convince Residents to 'Mask Up'

The country continues its battle against COVID-19 amidst the second wave of coronavirus. Various State Police forces have joined hand with authorities and are employing innovative techniques to spread awareness among people about the precautionary measures that need to be taken in order to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus.

With wit and humour in its awareness campaign about COVID-19 norms, the Assam Police has launched a social media campaign for mask-wearing. Playing on the Shahrukh Khan-starrer “Main Hoon Na”, it shared a poster of the movie on Twitter with the tagline “Mask Hai Na!”.

Playing on the original poster of the movie, Assam police has put up a mask on the face of Amrita Rao who played role of Sanjana Bakshi in the movie. In the poster, masks can also be seen on the face of Shah Rukh Khan who played the role of Major Ram Prasad Sharma in the movie and also on the face of Zayed Khan, who played the character of Lakshman.

The tweet has garnered over 2,400 likes. Soon after the tweet, the reply section was filled with reactions with social media users impressed by the thought of sensitising people. Few also demanded action against those who do not wear mask.

Time to take action against those who don't follow protocol. Every single life is precious, cannot afford to allow people risk others life.A fine of 500/- is too low, make it 50000/- and there will be none without mask.— Forbidden Fruit (@forbidden2701) April 17, 2021

Take action against people who dont follow the protocols in the city bus. Its already so much crowded and people shamelessly chew tobacco and split all over the bus.— Sumit Paul (@SumitPa61391816) April 17, 2021

Ha ha very funny— Zeba Anzum (@ZebaAnzum) April 17, 2021

This is not the first time when Assam Police has come up with a quirky idea to sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks to control the spread of COVID-19.

Last year in April, it shared a graphic which is basically a still from the popular Hollywood film The Mask.

If you are going out, always Carrey a Mask and wear it in public places.Ooh, nobody will stop you 😷! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/LFCfQfClEs — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 17, 2020

The character in the graphic is Stanley Ipkiss which is played by actor Jim Carrey. Adding a twist to the poster the Assam Police put a mask, on the face of the character most likely to make people aware of the importance of wearing it when they step out. The text on the poster reads, “Wear The Mask” and also has the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

