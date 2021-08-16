'Mask Hai Zaroori': Smriti Irani Shares 'Monday Mantra' to Beat COVID in Viral Post

After a dreadful period of the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, India is moving back to normalcy. The number of new cases has come under control, and with the vaccination process going on full swing, the situation is expected to get only better from here. However, people should not be complacent about wearing a mask along with other COVID-19 protocols. And to remind people about not letting the guards down, Union Minister Smirti Irani on Monday shared a witty post on Instagram. The picture featured a collage of Irani’s selfies. It was shared along with a caption where she highlighted that wearing a mask and following COVID-19 protocols. “Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori,” read the post. She called it her Monday Mantra’

Since being shared online, Irani’s post has got over 32,000 likes and comments praising her urging people to wear masks. While the post was about COVID-19 protocols, social media users observed something else too. A user called the picture a new version of her and wrote, “The new you after weight loss". Another wrote, “What a transformation Mam. So inspiring”.

Some users also shared their desire to see her back on screen and asked her to make a comeback with another season of her superhit serial ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Irani is known for her creative way of connecting to her followers online. She often shares light moments online. Last Friday, she posted a photo from one of her latest public speeches with the caption, “As the wise man once said on the Internet —Work in silence and let success be your noise.”

