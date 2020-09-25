'Mask Hai Zaroori': Uttarakhand Govt's Viral Video on Covid-19 Awareness Ahead of Kumbh 2021

Uttarakhand is known for its beauty and nature of the Himalayas, the Bhabar and the Terai regions. As the things are getting to new normalcy after months of the lockdown, the tourists are gearing up to visit several travel destinations across the country and Uttarakhand is among of one the most loved places to visit.

As the Haridwar Kumbh 2021 is approaching, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat took to social media to create awareness among people to maintain the social distancing norms and other safety guidelines as COVID-19 has been over yet. He shared the glimpse of the beauty of the state, explaining the grandeur. Sharing the video, he wrote, “आई हजारों आफतें, मैं कभी झुका नहीं, मैं कभी रुका नहीं, मैं उत्तराखण्ड हूँ। लड़ रहा कोरोना से, सजग हूँ, सशक्त हूँ, सतर्क हूँ, मैं तैयार हूँ, हाँ मैं उत्तराखण्ड हूँ।”

Th CM is prepping up for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela with all the safety measures. According to reports, the Kumbh will be held with a restriction on the number of devotees in the event due to COVID-19. Rawat, in a virtual press conference on Friday, stated that the devotees will be provided with passes as the congregation will be numerically restricted.

This will be the first time in the history of Kumbh Mela that devotees will be provided with passes to enter the religious gatherings. The CM also said that the limit of 5.5 metres imposed by the Supreme Court on the width of the Chardham all-weather road was not enough from the strategic point of view.

The CM is quoted by Financial Express as saying, “From the strategic or national security point of view we can’t make do with a 5.5 metre wide all weather road which passes through several border districts located in the hills. The smooth movement of troops by a road with this kind of limit is not possible”.

Uttarakhand has reported a total of 44,404 COVID-19 cases with 6884 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The death toll in the state reached 542.