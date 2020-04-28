Mask On: Asteroid the Size of Everest to Zoom Past Earth While Maintaining Social Distancing

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed about a huge asteroid that will be passing near to Earth on Wednesday, April 29.

The asteroid, named as Asteroid 1998 OR2 by the agency, will pass at a distance of 6.2 million km from Earth.

NASA has also clarified that the asteroid poses no threat to Earth, as it will not even come close to hitting the planet. However, it has still been classified as a potentially hazardous object.

Asteroid 1998 OR2 will safely pass by Earth at a distance of 3.9 million miles/6.2 million km on April 29. Astronomers studying the #asteroid with radar are also keeping a safe distance—from each other! Just another day for #planetarydefense https://t.co/32BSc0TkPM — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) April 20, 2020

The asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) is of the size of Mount Everest. The NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies has informed the estimated time of the flyby at 3:26 pm IST on Wednesday. NASA is keeping a close track of the asteroid using the Near-Earth Asteroid Tracking (NEAT) system.

How close is asteroid 1998 OR2 from Earth?

Is comet Borisov from outside our solar system?

What’s causing comet Atlas to fall apart?



Join our experts on @Reddit to ask questions about these objects zipping into our view.



📅 Tuesday, April 28

🕒 4pm ET

🔗 https://t.co/uZlZSCyvs2 pic.twitter.com/W1EkxMIkpN — NASA (@NASA) April 27, 2020





To deal with all the queries related to this asteroid, NASA is also holding a question-answer round with the experts on Reddit at 1.30 am IST on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the asteroid also seems to be careful of the ongoing pandemic and is taking every necessary precaution. In a picture released by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) is appearing as if it is wearing a face mask.

#TeamRadar and the @NAICobservatory staff are taking the proper safety measures as we continue observations. This week we have been observing near-Earth asteroid 1998 OR2, which looks like it's wearing a mask! It's at least 1.5 km across and is passing 16 lunar distances away! pic.twitter.com/X2mQJCT2Qg — Arecibo Radar (@AreciboRadar) April 18, 2020

The Arecibo Observatory is funded by NASA. “This week we have been observing near-Earth asteroid 1998 OR2, which looks like it's wearing a mask! It's at least 1.5 km across and is passing 16 lunar distances away!” read the official tweet.

While only professional telescopes are able to trace the Asteroid 1998 OR2 currently, amateur astronomers might also get a chance to see the asteroid during its close approach.