'Mask On, Six Feet Distance': New Song 'Antibodies' Highlights the Practices of New Normal in Pandemic

Image credits: YouTube/Twitter.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
After 'Lowkey f*** 2020,' which defined exactly how we felt about the year so far, there's a new song to sum up the reality of our times.

"Do you have the antibodieeees? Do you want to be with me?", the new song by Nicholas Braun, the actor from Succession, is probably the reality of our times.

More than half a year into the coronavirus pandemic, sanitizers, masks, social-distancing, six-feet distance have become common terms in our vocabulary.

Braun's song highlights just that, singing about 'If you come within six feet, its mask on, mask on, mask on.'

The song, called 'Antibodies (Do you have the)' asks if you have the antibodies (to Covid-19) and sums up how exactly we feel: "Unsure what it actually means."

"I want a girl whose blood’s got the stuff, I want a girl who’s safe," Braun sings over gentle guitar, building toward the explosively emo chorus: "Do you have the antibodies? Do you want to be with me? Do you have the antibodies? Cause if you don’t, you better stay away!"

The song started in May when the actor was quarantining with friends, according to Rolling Stone.

The song has a very good visual example of what our lives at present also looks like: Instagram selfies or videos of being quarantined at home. Masks. Hand sanitizer. Clips COVID press conferences. The song is definitely a mirror of the current reality we live in. And it's very catchy.

According to Rolling Stone, Braun himself been tested for both COVID-19 and antibodies - and the results were both negative. We're not staying away from the song, though.

While the song is so far on YouTube, the song has already been recognized as a certified bop of our times.

We wonder what re-visiting this song in the future post the pandemic will be like.

