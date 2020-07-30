'Mask On, Six Feet Distance': New Song 'Antibodies' Highlights the Practices of New Normal in Pandemic

After 'Lowkey f*** 2020,' which defined exactly how we felt about the year so far, there's a new song to sum up the reality of our times.

"Do you have the antibodieeees? Do you want to be with me?", the new song by Nicholas Braun, the actor from Succession, is probably the reality of our times.

More than half a year into the coronavirus pandemic, sanitizers, masks, social-distancing, six-feet distance have become common terms in our vocabulary.

Braun's song highlights just that, singing about 'If you come within six feet, its mask on, mask on, mask on.'

The song, called 'Antibodies (Do you have the)' asks if you have the antibodies (to Covid-19) and sums up how exactly we feel: "Unsure what it actually means."

"I want a girl whose blood’s got the stuff, I want a girl who’s safe," Braun sings over gentle guitar, building toward the explosively emo chorus: "Do you have the antibodies? Do you want to be with me? Do you have the antibodies? Cause if you don’t, you better stay away!"

The song started in May when the actor was quarantining with friends, according to Rolling Stone.

The song has a very good visual example of what our lives at present also looks like: Instagram selfies or videos of being quarantined at home. Masks. Hand sanitizer. Clips COVID press conferences. The song is definitely a mirror of the current reality we live in. And it's very catchy.

According to Rolling Stone, Braun himself been tested for both COVID-19 and antibodies - and the results were both negative. We're not staying away from the song, though.

While the song is so far on YouTube, the song has already been recognized as a certified bop of our times.

the chorus to antibodies by nicholas braun kinda slaps ngl 😳 pic.twitter.com/KoKQnagLGB — iman (@IMANSTHOTS) July 29, 2020

can’t stop listening to Antibodies by Nicholas Braun — Jacob Spooner (@jacobrspooner) July 29, 2020

nicholas braun grammy for antibodies — sebastian with one n (@thundergunmac) July 29, 2020

Nicholas Braun in the Antibodies music video is exactly who 13 year old emo me would've described as her "dream man" https://t.co/RoiaTHXG8y — The Hot Dog Water of Drag (@shelbyboring) July 29, 2020

Song of the yearDo you have the antibodies?Nicholas Braun pic.twitter.com/uuHyx62fbg — Rii (@RiRiTweetin) July 30, 2020

We wonder what re-visiting this song in the future post the pandemic will be like.