Masked up Dates to Covid-19 Pick up Lines: Tinder Reveals Pandemic Year's Romance Scenario

The year 2020, the pandemic year, has not given people much to rejoice about including those who tried to seek out their chances of romance. What's with lockdown restrictions, meeting up in person might have been a tough task at hand, but millennials (and beyond) did end up swiping a lot more under lockdown, resulting in a thriving virtual dating scenario.

Dating app Tinder has announced that both messaging and swiping shot up significantly by the end of the year as compared to the pre-pandemic February.

With millions stuck at home looking for a potential match, conversations shifted to locked-down houses from coffee shops and the dating apps got creative as it tried to indulge its clientele using various trends to turn a relatively boring year into an exciting one.

Tinder's statement stated, "While IRL was on pause, members took to Tinder to share 2020’s biggest cultural moments. Folks used Tinder to chat, meet, hang out and swap creative date hacks and shrugs, all while staying socially and physically distant. Tinder bios were a way for members to show who they are and what they care about, and profiles have never been more creative, dynamic, or revealing than they were in 2020. And though they were thrown more curveballs than ever, they still managed to unapologetically define their own dating rules."

Pandemic-inspired pick-up lines to dating anthems to the top trends on social media, romance-seekers discussed anything and everything to thrive amid a not-so-exciting year and Tinder documented it all.

Here's a look at what was hot and buzzing on the dating application:

Masked up and Flirting:

Face masks as they became irreplaceable across the world, made their way to the dating app as users used the term or the emoji in conversations way more than ever. Users mentioned it as part of their Tinder bios too. Pick-up lines too were not spared as phrases such as "Let's be like Covid and catch each other", “quarantine & chill,” to ones involving hand washing as part of flirtations were aplenty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinder India (@tinder_india)

Rasode Mein Rashi Thi, Bio Mein bhi

As expressive as Tinder bios have always been, users resorted to current trends on social media to define them further. The parody of “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” viral video by Yashraj Mukhate, also became a talking point for the 'Rashis' on Tinder as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinder India (@tinder_india)

The platform’s hottest song turned out to be Cardi B's WAP, that also promoted much needed body positivity in 2020. Also, singer Prateek Kuhad, increasingly popular with the Gen Z featured as part of the bios with his single “Kasoor.”

Shared interests and Trends Ruled:

Members, as they stayed under lockdown, resorted to chatting up on shared interests that included Dalgona Coffee, Bored in the House, and Banana bread as this slunk into users' bios and conversations.

Supporting Causes:

The community, given its social and political awareness, also kept up the conversations going on this year with concerns for climate change ruling the roost. The anti-racial protests too latched on to users who kept track of shared interests in these while pairing up.

Lastly, gaming too seemed to be equally popular as a theme on members' profiles this year with Ludo featuring significantly early on. Delhi's "Baba Ka Dhaba" made a mark on member's bios as social activism seemed to be a recurring feature for application users.