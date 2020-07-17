Maskhole, After Covidiots, is the Best Word to Define People with Reckless Behaviour in Pandemic

Face masks, apart from social distancing and hand sanitising, is the only known way o stay safe from coronavirus. However, despite the simplicity and feasibility of this precaution, people seem to be getting it all wrong.

Guidelines and advises on how to wear a mask have also failed as many people still don't wear one or wear it the wrong way. Step out at any point of the day and there will be people with the mask covering just their mouth, or chin, or it graces their neck (just for the heck of it). Photographs on social media even show people having tied them at the back of the head. Four months into the lockdown and continuous messages on how to be safe, the mask is still not finding its place. And now we do have a word for such people who defeat the purpose of masks. Maskhole is the word that The New Yorker has devised for such individuals.

A woman in Kentucky who cut a hole in her mask to breathe can be called a maskhole too. The mind-boggling video of the woman, a maskhole, was viral on several social media platforms. Originally shot by the store clerk Joe Samman, the clip has garnered more than 4.7 million views on TikTok.

Another maskhole example from India could be the Pune man who got a face mask made of gold which had a hole in it to make it breathable, hence defeating the entire purpose of a mask.

Maskhole is the next best after covidiot--the term used to define people who act as irresponsible idiots and undermine the risk of coronavirus.

As the world came face-to-face with a new normal, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, since the beginning of year 2020, we also came across new words and terms. Quarantine, social distancing, lockdown are some of the words which are now a part of our daily conversations.