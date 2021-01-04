Maskless Crowd Screams 'Covid Is a Hoax' Outside London Hospital

As the world continues the struggle to cope with soaring Covid-19 infections, a crowd of people gathered at a famous hospital in the UK as the New Year rang in. The group of maskless protesters hoarded the streets outside a London ward, to show 'Covid is a hoax'.

As a result of the protest, doctors and medics are left enraged. A junior doctor, who works at the hospital, recorded the group of maskless anti-lockdown protesters rallying outside one of the busiest hospitals in central London.

Dr. Matthew Lee, has explained how it feels “disgusted” and “heartbroken” to see it. Lee posted the disturbing recorded footage on his Twitter page at midnight on New Year’s. The shocking video of the scene had hundreds of people crowded together, right outside the hospital. Lee was working a late night shift when he was confronted by several maskless and drunk people.When Lee was heading home after his shift, he came across a large group of Covid deniers. He added that many of the protestors were holding 'COVID is a hoax’ directly at the front of the hospital.

Alongside the clip, Lee wrote that he was utterly shocked by what he saw, and called on people to see sense. He added that he wished people saw the number of deaths and COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Hoping that people keep themselves safe, Lee mentioned that their ignorance is hurting the sacrifices healthcare workers make.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Worked the late A&E SHO shift on NYE and came out to this. Hundreds of maskless, drunk people in huge groups shouting "Covid is a hoax", literally outside the building where hundreds are sick and dying. Why do people still not realise the seriousness of this pandemic? <a href="https://t.co/KTkCtNf62A">pic.twitter.com/KTkCtNf62A</a></p>— Matthew Lee (@mbklee_) <a href="https://twitter.com/mbklee_/status/1344795588039208961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

In a follow-up tweet, Lee wrote he was disgusted and mostly heartbroken at the sight of the crowd outside a place in violation of severe tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I'm disgusted but mostly heartbroken. I wish people could see the amount of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> and death in hospitals, and the sacrifices that healthcare workers make. This week alone has been so tough. <br>Their ignorance is hurting others. <br>I really wish people would keep themselves safe.</p>— Matthew Lee (@mbklee_) <a href="https://twitter.com/mbklee_/status/1344799521369415683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Many people have reacted to the video by sharing their anger and bemusement at the actions of a small group in society.

One user commented on the post asking what is wrong with people. She said she is at home trying to get through COVID. “My oldest friend's sister has returned to hospital and is very ill. Another friend's father died of it,” she added. Another mentioned that he is recovering from Covid-Pneumonia and was in hospital on a respiratory ward.

An individual remarked that seeing a herd of delinquent subculture conspiracy theorists collecting outside St. Thomas's Hospital yelling 'Covid is a Hoax' is sad. The NHS staff has been doing a great job that too at times under extremely stressful circumstances. The record highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in one single day on January 2, with 57,725 lab-confirmed infections. A number of 445 people died in 28 days of testing Covid-19 positive bringing the total of the UK to 74,570.