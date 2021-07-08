As several tourist-destination states in India begin easing up travel restrictions one by one, people have been travelling in huge numbers looking to shake off the after effects of the deadly second coronavirus wave. After Himachal Pradesh, now as Uttarakhand eases its Covid-19 protocols, crowd has been seen steadily increasing at holiday destinations of Mussoorie and Nainital. Long queues of private vehicles and booked up hotels would give an idea about the crowd surge in these states.

In a video similar to the ones seen before in parts of Himachal Pradesh, hundreds of tourists were found washing away their lockdown blues by flocking to the popular Kempty Falls in Mussoorie. The video went viral on social media soon and internet users were left aghast at the blatant flouting of Covid-19 norms. With not person caring about wearing a face mask or social distancing, the video gives off vibes of an impending third coronavirus wave, sooner rather than later.

The video was shared on Instagram from an account So Delhi and later also went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, sparking outrage at the nonchalant attitude of the holiday goers.

One user was particularly scathing in his comment, “Empty brains at Kempty."

Another user said, “Have they forgot the months of April and May, the suffering, the fight for breath, struggle for life. Perhaps they were the ones who never experienced such things, they were lucky somehow. But this is disastrous."

Recently, a similar video posted on social media showed a little boy walking on a crowded street and scolding everyone who was walking without a mask in Dharamshala. The video was originally shared on Instagram and later on Twitter as well.

In the video, the little kid, who is wearing a mask and has no slippers on, is seen holding a plastic stick with which he pokes everyone who passes him by and asks, “Tumhara mask kaha hai?" (Where is your mask?) But unsurprisingly, no one pays much attention to him.

The five-year-old kid named Amit has now been made the local police’s mascot for coronavirus protocols.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here