'Masks Fog, Gloves Sweat': NEET Aspirant Slams Exam Guidelines in Viral Video

The chorus is rising against the conducting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) exams as students and parents have been expressing concern over the conducting of the exams amid pandemic and local lockdowns in several cities. .

Meanwhile, students have taken to social media opposing the timing of the exam as pandemic and floods in few states has added to the woes of the students. A student shared a video where she questioned guidelines given on the admit card. Apart from wearing a mask, NEET aspirants are also required to wear hand gloves. However, the students are saying it will be an inconvenience to write the paper with gloves on, particularly when in hot and humid weather.

In the video, she challenges the MHRD ministry to wear the gloves for more than 20 minutes as it starts sweating and causes discomfort. She says that it will become diffcult for the students to take the pen in the hand and solve the numericals for the Physics and Chemistry paper.

"I challenge you to wear these gloves for more than 20 minutes. I am asking the MHRD minister and others who say the exam should be conducted as per the schedule," she says. "Despite the floods and the pandemic, we will reach the exam centre, but how are we going to write the exam wearing the gloves?" the student asks as she slammed the government for not providing any help to the aspirants to reach the exam centres.

She says in the video that students have been preparing for this exam for so long, but they can't focus on the exam now. "The glasses start blurring after we wear the mask," she says as she talks about the problems faced by the students.

Six states have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision to go ahead with the entrance exam. West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab - all non-BJP states - have sought delay of the entrance exams, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, were detained by police on Friday during a protest against the holding of the JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Congressmen were detained by the police near the Shastri Bhawan and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, Kumar said.

The Centre has said it decided to hold the exams based on feedback from parents and students, who do not want to lose the academic year. The National Testing Agency that conducts key entrance exams in the country has also backed the Centre's decision as an attempt "to save one academic year".