Masks to Traffic, Mumbai Police Share Photos That Make Them 'Uncomfortable'

There's no denying the fact that Mumbai Police has aced the social media game. The law enforcement agency often uses a mix of creativity and humour in its social media posts to deliver important messages to its followers online. Latest to this list is an Instagram post shared by them that features images that make them 'uncomfortable'. The post consists of 4 photos highlighting different issues as Mumbai Police lists the 'Don’ts' for citizens.

From a take on how to not to wear a mask to cautioning people against drug abuse and traffic rule violation, the post delivered a strict message in a subtle way. "Images that make us uncomfortable: a four-part series," read the caption along with the post on Instagram.

Check it out here:

Since being shared online on July 27, the post so far has got over 24 thousand likes along with several comments from users online. The comment section of the post was flooded with reactions appreciating the creativity of Mumbai Police's social media team. "Mumbai police creating useful awareness among the society which are helpful for our society thank you so much Mumbai police For like this message," wrote a user in his reaction.

What’s your reaction to Mumbai Police’s creativity?

Earlier on July 25, the police department had shared another creative post highlighting the importance of wearing a mask. The post shared on Twitter, featured four images with each one of them depicting lines written at the back of auto-rickshaws. From lines of Bollywood songs to amusing jokes, everything was used to aware people of the importance of following safety protocols in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The social media avatar of the Mumbai Police is helping the department to shed the stereotypes associated with it and move towards better communications with citizens. The efforts of Mumbai police’s social media team has also received positive response from users online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here