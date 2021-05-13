Mason by Day, DJ Bulbul by Night: Meet the Man Behind TMC's Viral 'Khela Hobe' Remix

In the days running up to the West Bengal elections and during the rallies, the ruling Trinamool Congress roused up its supporters with calls of ‘Khela Hobe’, its now iconic and widespread anthem. Written by young TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, the anthem became the clarion call of the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Equating the BJP with the outsider ‘Borgis’, a light cavalry of Maratha Empire which plundered the countryside of western part of Bengal during the mid 18th century, the lyrics go something like this - “Baire theke borgi asey, Niyom kore proti mase, Amio achi, tumio robe, Bondhu ebar khela hobe", which translates to ‘The Borgis come from outside, regularly every month, I am hee, You will be too, Friend, the game will be played". But the words written by Debangshu were soon given a feet tapping spin by one DJ Bulbul which then became massively popular at political rallies and later on even at weddings or local events. So who is the man behind the song? Meet Mohammad Amin, a 41-year-old mason from Birbhum’s Nimapakhuria village, who moonlights as DJ Bulbul and has remixed several songs till now. Using a second hand computer and a friend’s laptop, Amin has created several such foot tapping numbers that are often played at local events and even at weddings and has earned him the title of ‘Khela hobe dada’, a report in the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika said.

Amin who used to work alongside his parents in Mumbai as a mason reportedly told the daily that despite always wanting to learn music, his economic situation never allowed him to do so. Instead, he saved up money to buy a second hand computer and started learning the basic skills of music editing on Youtube. Using the moniker of DJ Amin Kolkata, Amin has so far remixed several songs that have become very popular. He returned to his native village 2 years back and has continued his passion.

In 2019, Amin remixed Debansghu’s yet another anthem ‘Mamata Di arekbaar’ (Mamata Di once more) which again became a huge hit with the masses. Asked why he has specifically remixed the songs created by Trinamool, Amin says because of his admiration for the state chief minister, whom he hails as a provider for the poor.

At home, Amin lives with his wife, 2 children and mother and for livelihood, he works as a mason but by night, the musician in him is back where his heart belongs, recreating popular music.

But Amin has one regret, that despite his version of the song being such a hit among the masses, people outside his village barely know about him.

