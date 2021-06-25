Mason From Assam Builds His Own Version of Sea Plane Using Engine of Motorbike

A motivated person can do anything in life, no matter how tough the situation is or how scarce the resources are, the honest hunger and effort to reach your goal will ultimately land you where you intend to be. We often come across stories of people who have done amazing things in their life despite every hurdle that came in their way. This story of Babul Saikia from Assam’s Jorhat district is another such reminder how honest intentions and efforts cane never be. According to India Today, Babul who works as a mason has made a seaplane using the engine of a motorbike and has already conducted a successful trial of it.

Babul always wanted to fly in the sky and this desire motivated him to come up with the idea of his own seaplane. Despite every hurdle that came in his way, he continued his efforts. Things looked pretty difficult in the beginning because Babul had no formal training or guidance, however, every hurdle soon became small in front of his determination to succeed.

Managing time between his regular job as a mason, he worked tirelessly for two years and spent over Rs 2 lakh from his saving to turn this unthinkable idea into a reality. Powering the seaplane with the engine of a Bajaj Pulsar 200 motorbike, he made every other part of this dream plane on his own.

Babul tell that the trial run of the seaplane has shown really positive signs and he now wishes to devote all of his time working on this project. He added that he was truly elated when he first took off into the air from the water during the trail of the seaplane. He is now working on giving the finishing touches to his plane and just hopes that everything goes right from here.

What’s your reaction to this incredible story?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here