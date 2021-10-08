Mass Extinction Took Place 30 Million Years Ago Due to Drastic Climate Change: Study

New research by the scientists at Duke University published this week revealed a mass extinction that happened 30 million years ago. According to the research, 63% of mammal species had vanished from Africa and Arabian Peninsula following a drastic climate change.

This climate change that occurred was characterized by the Earth’s climate turning from swampy to icy. The report states, “Earth grew cooler, ice sheets expanded, sea levels dropped, forests started changing to grasslands, and carbon dioxide became scarce.” The report further states that around two-thirds of the species in Europe and Asia that were known then had got extinct.

A team of researchers from the United States, England, and Egypt studied fossils of five groups of mammals which were: a group of extinct carnivores called hyaenodonts, two rodent groups, the anomalures (scaly-tail squirrels), and the hystricognaths (a group that includes porcupines and naked mole rats). Others were two primate groups, the strepsirrhines (lemurs and lorises), and our very own ancestors, the anthropoids (apes and monkeys).

The team, then, from the data gathered of various fossil fuels for different sites in Africa, built an evolutionary tree. From this evolutionary tree, researchers then hinted towards the new lineages that branched out and the time frame of a species’ existence and extinction.

Researchers earlier were of the view that species that existed in Africa during that time would have escaped. But this study revealed that those species too had the same fate as species from Asia and Europe.

Dorien de Vries, one of the lead authors of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Salford, said, “it was a real reset button.”

The tip that led to this research for the scientists was those animals’ teeth. What food a mammal eats can be known through its molars. This points towards the environment in which the animal lived. The report stated that the rodents and primates that were studied some million years ago had a different set of teeth.

