Mass Orgy in French Warehouse Busted by Cops, Over 80 Fined for Breaking Curfew Rules

In an incident of flouting lockdown regulations, police in France's Collegion area recently raided and shut down a warehouse orgy session involving at least 81 people. Local residents in the area, which is around 20 miles off Paris informed the police of a party that was going on in the locality after the curfew hours started.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, France has put into motion a nationwide curfew starting 6:pm, to be in place till 6am next morning. The authorities have also set up quarantine rules in view of the new variant of the virus from Britain.

Officers who responded to the complaints did so at 9pm, some three hours after the curfew hours started and found 11 people in the parking area of the warehouse. All of them were fined €135 for flouting curfew. The cops then sought permission from local magistrates sitting in an emergency session to enter the premises and ata round 11pm, after getting it, found more people inside who were engaged in an orgy. The cops also seized alcohol, sound systems and light installations from the place, The Independent reported.

81 people were fined for flouting the curfew rules and three among them were found to be involved in arranging the “libertine party”. They were taken in for questioning and cops said they cooperated with the former.

In the past few months, there have been several such incidents of sex parties being busted by police in parts of Europe. One was found in New York.

Officers in Belgium's Saint-Mard in the south raided a house in the early hours of the morning in December and broke up a 52-person orgy going on there. Shockingly, there was a Covid clinic very near to the house.

A Hungarian minister Jozsef Szajer had also recently resigned after taking part in a Brussels sex party. He was found to be escaping a gay sex party after police raided the location by climbing down a pipe.

Also, authorities in New York authorities in November said they busted close to 80 people who were flouting COVID-19 orders at a swingers club in Queens, New York. They said most of them were not wearing masks or following social distancing either while involved in sexual acts.