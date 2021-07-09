Massachusetts Woman Orders McDonald's in Middle of Police Chase, Arrested

Of all the dramatic police chase stories that we have come across, this bizarre tale of a US woman being arrested while ordering food at McDonald’s surely has the most anti-climax ending. Thinking that she had escaped successfully from the police, the woman stopped by to order food at the drive-thru facility but just then she was nabbed. This chase story started at 8:45 a.m. on July 6 in Worcester, Massachusetts after officers got a 911 call about a pick truck being stolen.

The complainant said that a woman ran off with his truck but luckily it had a GPS tracker, and her location could still be seen. As the officer moved to the location of the incident, another driver told them that the truck had crashed into their car, reported ABC-7.com.

The officers soon found the truck and activated their blue lights as they got off from their vehicle to approach the truck. However, the woman identified as Johanna Gardell refused to give up and drove away. The police officers got back in their car and followed the truck at low speed, but Johanna was in no mood to stop. She increased her speed and drove through red lights in her bid to escape. She allegedly entered the wrong lane and hit a van on her way. Meanwhile, the police had to suspend the chase because of safety reasons.

Gardell then stopped by a McDonald drive-thru facility to order food, but police found her and tried to arrest her. Officers approached her in two vehicles, but she intentionally struck one of them to escape before veering off the road and hitting a pile of mulch that was on the McDonald’s property.

Finally, Gardell was arrested by police after some struggle from her side to escape and she now faces several charges including failure to stop for police, assault, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury among many other.

The police are investigating the matter and Gardell will soon be produced before the court.

