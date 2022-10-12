Massive 13-foot Long Oarfish Spotted Off The Coast Of Mexico; Know More

There are millions of unique and unknown species on this planet. An unusual sea creature, which is believed to be a ‘bad omen’ or sign of bad news, was recently spotted by a group of fishermen in Mexico on October 5. This oarfish or a sea monster is seldom visible to humans.

The latest, 13-foot specimen, was discovered by an aquaculture engineer and his friend near La Paz in Baja California Sur, Mexico, marking the second time discovery of the sea creature in a matter of months. The first time this long, ribbon-bodied specimen was seen back in July by a few fishermen in Chile and was identified as an oarfish. It is mostly found living in the deep waters.

This snake-fish-like creature resides in tropical and temperate waters at depths of 600 to more than 3,000 feet.

The second time sighting of the fish has instigated fears of an earthquake. Also known as earthquake fish, it is believed that it is seen days before earthquakes hit an area. Hearsay has it that the same species was discovered in Japan just before the deadly Fukushima earthquake in 2011.

In Japan, this deep-sea creature is called Ryugo no Tsukai which means a message from the palace of the god of the sea. In Japan, it is also associated with earthquakes. However, no solid research has backed the theory of earthquakes.

Their body is silver in colour and their fins are all over the spine from top to bottom. Reports state that many avoid eating oarfish due to its bad taste.

