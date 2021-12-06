Massive Black Hole Near Our Milky Way Galaxy Discovered by Scientists

The McDonald Observatory at The University of Texas, Austin has detected an unusually big black hole at the centre of one of the Milky Way's dwarf satellite galaxies. The newly discovered black hole – named Leo I – is around the same size as the Milky Way's suspected black hole. The galaxy's mass is approximately 20 million times that of the Sun. The black hole has a mass of roughly 3.3 million solar masses, or around 16% of the galaxy's total mass. In a statement, UT astronomer Karl Gebhardt, co-author of the paper, was quoted as saying by SciTechDaily, “You have a very small galaxy that is falling into the Milky Way, and its black hole is about as massive as the Milky Way’s.” Gebhardt added, “The mass ratio is absolutely huge. The Milky Way is dominant; the Leo I black hole is almost comparable.”

Earlier, researchers believed that massive black holes form when galaxies collide, and their size should be proportional to the galaxy's size. However, this discovery may compel astronomers to rethink how the distribution of materials inside galaxies is understood. According to Gebhardt, the finding is all the more significant because astronomers have been studying galaxies like Leo I for the past 20 years in order to figure out how dark matter is dispersed inside galaxies.

The VIRUS-W spectrograph, which is mounted to the McDonald Observatory's Harlan J. Smith Telescope in Texas and is capable of detecting the velocities of stars in distant galaxies, was employed by the researchers for this purpose. Built by a team at MPE in Germany, it is the only instrument in the world capable of performing a dark matter profile study of this kind.

According to the research paper, published in The Astrophysical Journal, there's a swarm of dwarf galaxies in the Milky Way's neighbourhood, some of which are colliding with and being absorbed by the other galaxy, causing them to become larger over time. Although not all dwarf galaxies are built the same, studying them can help us learn more about how they originate. UT astronomer Maria José Bustamante clarifies that while they presently have "no explanation for this form of black hole in dwarf spheroidal galaxies", it may be a quite common phenomenon.

